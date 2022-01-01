2 Macro Market Signals Positive (For Now)

Summary

  • High yield spreads are indicating pressure relief from the 2022 bear phase.
  • The 10yr-2yr yield curve is still inverting (boy is it inverting!) and will not indicate destructive pressure until a new steepener begins.
  • The anticipated "Q4-Q1" rally should last roughly (+/-) as long as the macro indicators behind it are supportive.
  • Changes will be coming. But for now, the situation is still bullish.

Pressure Gauge

mevans

Excerpted from this week's edition of Notes From the Rabbit Hole, NFTRH 747, a look at two currently positive macro market signals. When they turn it will be time for change. Meanwhile, the Q4-Q1 broad rally continues:

Two

High yield credit spread, one of several important macro market signals.

St. Louis Fed

10 year - 2year yield curve, one of several important macro market signals.

St. Louis Fed

