Gold Resource: Falling Off The Cliff, Leaving Shareholders Stunned

Mar. 07, 2023
Summary

  • The gold and silver producer reported a loss per share of $0.04 on revenue of $32.37 million in 4Q22.
  • The production sold in 4Q22 was 7,514 Au ounces, 335,168 Ag ounces, 372 Tonnes of Copper, 941 Tonnes of Lead, and 3,265 Tonnes of Zinc.
  • The company warned about lower gold production in 2023 and suspended the dividend.
  • I recommend buying GORO between $0.84 and $0.90 with lower support at $0.80.
A lump of gold on a stone floor

Oat_Phawat

Introduction

Colorado Springs-based Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO) released the fourth and full-year 2022 quarter results on March 2, 2023.

Note: This article is an update of my article published on November 3, 2022. I have followed GORO on Seeking Alpha since

Table

GORO Back Forty Project Update 2022 (GORO Presentation)

Table

GORO Back Forty project data (GORO Preceding Presentation)

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart

GORO Quarterly Production history in GEOs (Fun Trading)

Chart

GORO Quarterly Gold and Silver production history (Fun Trading)

Chart

GORO Quarterly AISC history (Fun Trading)

Chart

GORO Quarterly Revenue history (Fun Trading)

Chart

GORO Quarterly Free cash flow history (Fun Trading)

Chart

GORO Quarterly Cash versus Debt history (Fun Trading)

Table

GORO 2023 Guidance (GORO Presentation)

The company indicated a payable production of 17k to 19K Au Oz and 900k-1,000K Ag Oz in 2023. Gold production in 2023 is expected to be lower by 28% year over year.
AISC (co-product) is expected to be $1,250 to $1,350 per Au ounce. Consolidated between $1,650 and $1,750 per ounce.

Chart

GORO TA Chart short-term (Fun Trading StockCharts)

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GORO either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I trade short-term GORO and own a losing long position.

Comments (2)

