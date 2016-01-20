Before we get into our $1M Portfolio, let's look at our hedges.
We last reviewed our Short-Term Portfolio on Valentine's Day, when the S&P 500 opened at 4,126 but we had already made our adjustments in our Live Member Chat Room on the 7th, when the S&P hit 4,176 which did, in fact, turn out to be the high for the month. That left us with nothing to change on the 14th, and the portfolio was at $3,888,503 and, this morning, after not being touched since, it's at $4,069,493, which is up 1,934.7% in 3 years and up $180,990 in just over two weeks - which is how you end up being up 1,934%, of course…
Keep in mind we are 85% in CASH!!! at the moment and the value of our positions on the 14th was only $537,375 so the active positions have gained 33.6% on a 3% drop in the S&P - that's the key to good hedging. We have close to $6M in downside protection in this portfolio and that's more than we have in long positions so we're a bit bearish overall but, on the other hand, our longs will make far more than enough to cover the losses on our hedges should we find ourselves too bearish - it's a great balance and we'd hate to mess it up - so we are being very cautious when adding new longs.
Knowing how to hedge is like knowing how to apply the brakes in your car. If you don't know that, you can only drive very slowly for fear of crashing into something or flying off the side of the road on a curve. The ability to brake opens up a whole new world of possibilities in your driving and in your investing - it allows you to move faster towards your goals, confident in your ability to make adjustments.
Unfortunately, we have not yet hedged our $700/Month Portfolio and we're taking our first loss this month. Months 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 and 6 are available for review. This is an opportunity to learn our portfolio-building strategies step by step that, hopefully anyone will be able to follow.
Our goal in this portfolio is to show our Members how to use slow, steady, simple options strategies to amass over $1M over 30 years by investing just $700/month ($252,000). If you can apply this discipline in your early working years - your retirement will be a breeze.
Our goal is to make 10% a year on our investments and, though it has only been 6 months - the portfolio is up 8.5%. That's a pace of 17% per year and, if we did that for 30 years, we'd have $6,440,776.90. No, I'm not kidding, you can do the math right here! Don't expect to keep up that pace - we'll have ups and downs along the way and this portfolio doesn't attempt to time the market - it's just off to a good start.
When we started the portfolio (Aug 25th), the S&P 500 was at 4,000 and now we're at 3,996, so essentially flat. Nonetheless, we made 8.5%. That's the magic of using options and our Be the House - NOT the Gambler strategy, even when you play very conservatively, you can still make nice gains in a flat market.
As with all our portfolios, the returns tend to accelerate as our positions mature and we are still comfortably ahead of expectations, which is very nice in a no-margin portfolio.
Last month, we added 32 more shares of NLY and that was unfortunate timing because NLY has since fallen from $24 to $20 and we went from up $49 to down $202 on that position. Apparently they are cutting their dividend and we have no choice but to take the loss and sell the position.
We have $1,000 of margin requirement on the CIM puts and $500 on the SOFI puts and the cash on hand is $2,314 plus the $1,260 we will get from selling the NLY position - leaving us $3,574 less $1,500 is $2,074 to spend!
Before adding new positions, we should check to see if the old positions need any love:
CIM - I would jump all over these but they have the same management team as NLY so maybe cuts there too. I'm not worried about being assigned 200 shares at $5 (net $3.40) so not going to change it but it's a bit premature to jump in with more.
T - We could add a put here, that's tempting. The 2025 $20 put is $3.05 so we'd get $305 in cash and be obligated to buy net $1,695 more T. The return on margin in the non-margin account is only 18% over 2 years - we can do better.
SOFI - I do love them and they haven't gotten away yet so worth considering.
As to potential new stocks:
As we have the extra money and as SPWR is our Stock of the Decade and it's only 2023 and our target is $50, not $15 (we started at $5 and already cashed out our original plays at $50) and, as the options are CRAZY - let's add SPWR to our portfolio as follows:
This spread is costing us net $1,250 of our $2,074 buying power. It's a $4,000 spread so the upside potential is $2,750 (220%) in two years - you've got to love that!
This will leave us with $824 to spend and I think that's enough to adjust SOFI a bit more aggressively and what we will do is:
That's net $461 spent and we've gone from a $1,000 spread at net $422 to a $2,800 spread at net $883 so our upside potential has increased from $578 (136%) to $1,917 (217%) by modestly adjusting our target in an already successful spread.
That still leaves us with $363 to carry over to next month!
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NLY, CIM, T, SOFI, F, FF, TRVG either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
