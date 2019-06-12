sbayram

Back on June 12th, 2019, we published an article explaining why we had no intention of investing in Altria (NYSE:MO). We pointed out that despite slowing earnings per share growth and declining volumes in its core cigarette business, the company's moat among committed smokers remained robust, and it was diversifying into ancillary businesses. It also made for a great defensive play and sported an investment-grade balance sheet and relatively low valuation multiples. However, management's questionable capital allocation and attempts to diversify away from its core cigarette business were concerning.

Since then, our caution has been validated, with the stock generating meaningful underperformance:

Data by YCharts

This underperformance largely stems from MO's failed attempts to diversify, as MO's repeated capital allocation blunders have destroyed billions of dollars in shareholder value. In this article, we will take a look at the latest quarterly results as well as Altria's latest deals and then re-evaluate our original analysis of the company and share our updated viewpoint.

MO Q4 Results

Altria reported Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.18, beating analyst estimates by $0.02, but its revenue of $5.08B declined slightly (-0.2% Y/Y) and missed estimates by $70M.

Management's plans for 2023 include a continuation of their strategy to balance earnings growth and shareholder returns with strategic investments. The company expects to deliver 2023 full-year adjusted diluted EPS in a range of $4.98 to $5.13, representing a growth rate of 3% to 6% from a base of $4.84 in 2022. It expects its full-year adjusted effective tax rate to be in a range of 24.5% to 25.5%, and capital expenditures to be between $175M and $225M.

Additionally, the company authorized a new $1 billion share repurchase program, which it expects to complete by December 31, 2023. Altria also plans to retire approximately $1.3B of notes coming due later this month with available cash.

MO Recent Deals

MO management - in their never-ending quest to diversify outside of their declining core smokeable products business - recently announced a slew of deals aimed in that direction.

First and foremost, last Friday it announced that it had finally waived the white flag and was exiting its ill-fated stake in Juul Labs after losing billions of dollars on that investment. MO announced that it would exchange its entire minority stake in Juul Labs for a non-exclusive global license to some of Juul's heated tobacco intellectual property (agreement).

Then this Monday MO confirmed a $2.75B cash deal to acquire NJOY Holdings, including $500M in cash payments contingent on certain regulatory outcomes with NJOY products. Altria CEO Billy Gifford said that they believe they can responsibly accelerate U.S. adult smoker and competitive adult vaper adoption of NJOY ACE in ways that NJOY could not have achieved as a standalone company. He also stated that they believe the strengths of their commercial resources can benefit adult tobacco consumers and expand competition.

With this acquisition, Altria's enhanced smoke-free portfolio will include complete global ownership of products and technologies across the three largest smoke-free categories, as well as a joint venture with JT Group for the U.S. commercialization of heated tobacco stick products.

MO Stock Outlook

As smoking rates in the United States continue to decline, MO continues to battle the declining volumes in its core smokable products business. The number of cigarette smokers in the U.S. is decreasing annually, resulting in fewer customers for tobacco companies like Altria, and declining sales volumes in its smokable business. In the past, tobacco manufacturers have managed to offset lost revenue with price hikes, and we expect them to be able to continue doing so moving forward.

That said, eventually the volumes will become so low that MO will be unable to sustain earnings per share and its hefty dividend payout with its core smokable products business. As a result, it has been making massive investments into innovative products that are related to its core cigarette business. Unfortunately, it has failed to find a big winner in these efforts, including the $13 billion plus investment in e-cigarette leader JUUL that it lost virtually all of.

Meanwhile, it has also invested aggressively in share buybacks in an effort to drive earnings per share growth without having to invest in external businesses. However, this effort has proven to be a poor use of capital as the company purchased billions of dollars' worth of shares at prices that have resulted in poor returns on investment for the company:

Data by YCharts

In fact, the company executed a particularly high share buyback during the stock price's peak in 2017.

With such a poor track record for allocating capital, the merits of the company's latest multi-billion-dollar investment into NJOY Holdings is highly questionable. With the company's net total long term debt very elevated in recent years and the payout ratio remaining north of 80%, MO is running out of wiggle room to continue misallocating shareholder capital:

Data by YCharts

Moreover, MO stock has generated virtually no returns over the past half decade, even when including the hefty dividend, getting crushed by the broader market (SPY) in the process:

Data by YCharts

Last, but not least, the stock's valuation is not particularly attractive here either. While certainly not overvalued, its 9.33x price to earnings ratio is roughly in-line with its three-year average of 9.65x. Given that interest rates have soared higher over the past three years, this makes this slight discount seem like not much of a discount at all:

Data by YCharts

Investor Takeaway

Given management's poor capital allocation track record, the secular headwinds facing the company's core business, and the lackluster valuation relative to interest rate levels, there is little to compel us to buy MO at the moment.

Furthermore, we have little reason to trust management's assumptions that its latest multi-billion-dollar acquisition will boost earnings meaningfully given their poor track record. In fact, if they fail here, it will only drive their leverage higher and push them even closer to following in AT&T's (T) footsteps as a failed high yield antiquated dividend grower that - after years of destroying billions of dollars of shareholder value - has to slash its dividend in order to deleverage the balance sheet.

If MO were simply conservatively managing its declining core business for cash, responsibly growing its dividend, paying down debt, and buying back shares hand-over-fist with the leftovers, it might actually be an intriguing value play. However, with its repeated misadventures into adjacent business spaces alongside its less than mouthwatering valuation, we are forced to rate it a Hold and steer clear in favor of better high yielding opportunities.