Vonovia SE: Undervalued And Possible Upside If Rates Drop

Mar. 07, 2023 4:40 AM ETVonovia SE (VNARF), VNNVF, VONOYDB
Leon Laake profile picture
Leon Laake
582 Followers

Summary

  • In 2022, the shares of Vonovia suffered a loss of almost 50%.
  • The number one reason for this selloff is the rate hike in the Eurozone, which forces Vonovia to change its business model.
  • The management was quick to recognize the rising risk and adjusted the business model adequately.
  • I spoke to their senior investor relations manager about the current problems and am assured they are making the right moves.
  • The market was too harsh in its judgment, leading to a significant undervaluation. Since the start of 2023, the share price has gained almost 26% until declining to just +4%YTD.

vonovia headquarter building in bochum germany

Teka77

Thesis

Vonovia SE (OTC:VNARF), (OTCPK:VNNVF), (OTCPK:VONOY) is Europe's largest real estate company, owning more than 550,000 residential units in Germany, Austria, and Sweden. Even though it doesn't have a REIT status, it is to be seen and analyzed as

Result Seeking Alpha Stock Screener "Residential REITs"

Result Seeking Alpha Stock Screener "Residential REITs" (seekingalpha.com)

Vonovia compared to the six biggest residential REITs

Vonovia compared to the six biggest residential REITs (Author)

Scale and efficiency gains in Germany

Scale and efficiency gains in Germany (vonovia.com)

Vonovia dividend history

Vonovia dividend history (seekingalpha.com)

Chart
Data by YCharts

Euro area interest rate

Euro area interest rate (koyfin.com)

Eurozone inflation and interest rate

Eurozone inflation and interest rate (koyfin.com)

Debt maturity for 2023 and 2024

Debt maturity for 2023 and 2024 (vonovia.de)

Vonovia debt maturity

Vonovia debt maturity (vonovia.de)

This article was written by

Leon Laake profile picture
Leon Laake
582 Followers
I am a 23 years old financial advisor/wealth manager at a local bank and a long-time investor from Germany. I have learned to analyze stocks due to my research and through my several degrees, which I can't name here because they can´t be translated into English.I focus on generating income with my invested money, mainly analyzing stocks that pay dividends. Either high yielders or stocks with great dividend growth. Contrary to this, I invest in small, highly disruptive companies with a minor part of my portfolio to boost overall performance.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of VONOY, VNNVF, VNARF either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.