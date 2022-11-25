Lordstown Motors: Q4 Miss And Recent Developments Reinforce My Bearish View

Mar. 07, 2023 7:30 AM ETLordstown Motors Corp. (RIDE)
The Value Pendulum profile picture
The Value Pendulum
Marketplace

Summary

  • Lordstown Motors' Q4 2022 top line and bottom line came in below the Wall Street analysts' expectations.
  • Production of the Endurance EV could be suspended for a longer time if it can't find suitable partners; it is highly likely that Lordstown will need to raise more funds.
  • I retain a Sell rating for Lordstown Motors, as recent developments and its below expectations fourth quarter results support my negative opinion of RIDE.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Asia Value & Moat Stocks get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »
Electric car plugged in outside house

SouthWorks

Elevator Pitch

I rate Lordstown Motors Corp.'s (NASDAQ:RIDE) shares as a Sell.

I previously lowered my investment rating for RIDE from a Hold to a Sell on concerns about the company's financing and production with my earlier March 18, 2022 write-up

Asia Value & Moat Stocks is a research service for value investors seeking Asia-listed stocks with a huge gap between price and intrinsic value, leaning towards deep value balance sheet bargains (i.e. buying assets at a discount e.g. net cash stocks, net-nets, low P/B stocks, sum-of-the-parts discounts) and wide moat stocks (i.e. buying earnings power at a discount in great companies like "Magic Formula" stocks, high-quality businesses, hidden champions and wide moat compounders). Sign up here to get started today!

This article was written by

The Value Pendulum profile picture
The Value Pendulum
9.98K Followers
Uncover cheap stocks, great businesses listed in Asia focusing on HongKong
Asia Value & Moat Stocks is a research service for value investors searching for attractive Asia-listed investment opportunities  with a huge gap between price and intrinsic value, leaning towards both deep value balance sheet bargains (i.e. buying assets at a discount e.g. net cash stocks, net-nets, low P/B stocks, sum-of-the-parts discounts) and wide moat stocks (i.e. buying earnings power at a discount in great companies like "Magic Formula" stocks, high quality businesses, hidden champions and wide moat compounders).


Those who believe that the pendulum will move in one direction forever or reside at an extreme forever eventually will lose huge sums. Those who understand the pendulum's behavior can benefit enormously. ~ Howard Marks

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.