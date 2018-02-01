Mario Tama

In my last article about Altria Group Inc. (NYSE:MO), which was published at the beginning of September 2022, I wrote that investors should root for a steep recession. At the time of publication, the stock was trading for $45 and now it is almost trading for the same price. Nevertheless, due to the high dividend payments, investors would have generated about 8% return and clearly outperformed the S&P 500 (SPY), which returned about 2% in the same timeframe.

And despite a few "Sell" and "Hold" ratings in the last 30 days, the sentiment among Seeking Alpha contributors can be described as mostly bullish. Although I see Altria not as the best investment out there, it remains interesting for its high dividend yield and when pressed, I would also be slightly bullish.

In the following article, we will look at the annual results Altria reported at the beginning of February 2023 and look at the dividend, share buybacks as well as the balance sheet. Additionally, I will offer an intrinsic value calculation and look at the risks associated with an investment in Altria.

Results

While Altria beat non-GAAP earnings per share slightly by $0.02, revenue missed by $70 million in the fourth quarter. In fiscal 2022, the company generated $25,096 million in revenue and compared to $26,013 million one year earlier this is resulting in a 3.5% year-over-year decline. However, operating income increased slightly 3.1% year-over-year from $11,560 million in fiscal 2021 to $11,919 million in fiscal 2022. And finally, diluted earnings per share more than doubled from $1.34 in fiscal 2021 to $3.19 in fiscal 2022.

When looking at adjusted diluted earnings per share, we saw an increase from $4.61 in fiscal 2021 to $4.84 in fiscal 2022 - resulting in an increase of 5.0% year-over-year. And free cash flow declined 2.2% YoY from $8,236 million in fiscal 2021 to $8,051 million in fiscal 2022.

And finally, Altria is expecting adjusted diluted earnings per share to be in a range of $4.98 to $5.13 in fiscal 2023 (compared to $5.00 analysts' consensus). Capital expenditures are expected to be in a range of $175 million to $225 million.

Dividend and Share Buybacks

I already mentioned above that Altria remains interesting for dividend investors due to the high dividend yield. Right now, Altria is reporting a quarterly dividend of $0.94 resulting in an annual dividend of $3.76 and a dividend yield of 8.1%. And not only did Altria increase the dividend for 53 years in a row, the dividend growth rate in the last five years was a solid annualized 7.7%.

A problem remaining is the rather high payout ratio. When using reported earnings per share of $3.19, Altria paid out more in dividends than it earned (to be precise: the payout ratio was 115% in 2022) and this is certainly not sustainable. When comparing annual dividend payments of $3.68 to adjusted earnings per share of $4.84 we get a payout ratio of 76% which is still a rather high payout ratio but acceptable. To get a complete picture, we can also compare the amounts paid in dividends ($6,559 million in fiscal 2022) to the generated free cash flow ($8,051 million in fiscal 2022) - this leads to a payout ratio of 81%.

The company is also using share buybacks and is reducing the number of outstanding shares since the 1980s (it might have repurchased shares before, but I don't have data going back further and considering that share buybacks were only becoming popular in the 1980s, I doubt it). And since the mid-1980s, the number of outstanding shares was reduced from about 3.0 billion outstanding shares to 1.8 billion shares.

And Altria will continue to repurchase shares as the company recently approved another $1 billion share repurchase program, which is expected to be completed by December 31, 2023. However, with a current market capitalization of $83 billion, the company can repurchase only about 1.2%.

Balance Sheet

But aside from a $1 billion share buyback program, Altria will also retire $1.3 billion of notes with available cash in fiscal 2023. And although the debt levels on the balance sheet are not problematic, it could make sense for Altria to focus on repaying debt. On December 31, 2022, the company had $1,556 million in short term debt and $25,124 million in long-term debt. Compared to the previous year, total debt declined from $28,044 million to $26,680 million and when comparing the total debt to the operating income of $11,919 million it would take only about 2.25 years to repay the outstanding debt. And we should also not ignore that Altria has $4,030 million in cash and cash equivalents on its balance sheet - enough to repay about 15% of the outstanding debt.

Nevertheless, the balance sheet is far from perfect. When looking at the asset side, total assets declined from $39,523 million one year earlier to $36,954 million right now. The main reason for the decline is Altria's investments in equity securities, which declined from $13,481 million to $9,600 million. But another problem is $17,561 million in goodwill - meaning that almost half of the company's assets are goodwill. And combined with Altria reporting a shareholder's deficit, which even increased from $1,606 million to $3,973 million, the balance sheet is certainly not perfect.

Intrinsic Value Calculation

While we should not ignore the risks Altria is facing (we will get to this again), we should also not ignore how cheap the stock is. Especially when looking at the price-free-cash-flow ratio, Altria is currently trading for a valuation multiple of 10.4 and should lead us to the conclusion that Altria is cheap. The current P/FCF is not only below the average P/FCF ratio of the last ten years (17.87) but is also one of the lowest P/FCF ratio in the last ten years.

When looking at the price-earnings ratio, the picture is a little different, but a P/E ratio of 14.5 still can't be described as expensive. Aside from the simple valuation metrics, we can also use a discount cash flow calculation to determine an intrinsic value for Altria. As basic assumptions we are once again assuming a 10% discount rate and take the free cash flow of the last four quarters ($8,051 million). Additionally, we are calculating with 1,790 million outstanding shares.

3-year CAGR 5-year CAGR 10-year CAGR Revenue 1.48% 1.20% 1.69% Operating Income 4.37% 4.45% 5.00% Earnings per share NM -9.69% 4.47% Click to enlarge

When looking at the reported growth rates in the last ten years, I would argue the most optimistic assumption should be 5% growth from now till perpetuity, which would lead to an intrinsic value of $89.96 for Altria - twice the current share price.

Instead, let's be more cautious and assume Altria is not able to grow again and can only keep the current free cash flow stable. This would lead to an intrinsic value of $44.98 for Altria and make the stock fairly valued right now.

While it is good to know that Altria is even fairly valued (assuming a 10% discount rate) when the business can't grow again, we did not really take into account the possibility of a declining business - and Altria is certainly facing some challenges raising the question if Altria is a risky bet nevertheless.

Risky Bet?

We can look at the growth rates of the last few years and for mature business it is certainly a solid assumption to calculate with similar growth rates in the years to come. But Altria is presenting itself in a very mixed way.

On the one hand, Altria is a very capital-light business and must spend only a fraction of its generated cash as capital expenditures. This is good for shareholders and making Altria a cash cow. On the other hand, there is the risk of Altria investing not enough - and especially as Altria's core product is under constant attack and demand is declining, Altria should be more innovative.

And here we are already looking at one of Altria's core problems. As I have already mentioned in my previous articles, the number of smoking adults - especially in highly-developed countries - is declining. This is also visible when looking at the numbers Altria is reporting. For its smokeable products segment, the shipment volumes declined from 95,596 million cigarettes (or other smokeable products) in fiscal 2021 to 86,409 million in fiscal 2022 - a decline of 9.6% year-over-year. And this is a long-lasting trend. Five years ago, in fiscal 2017, Altria shipped 118,148 million smokeable products. This is certainly a problem when demand for the core product is constantly declining.

So far, Altria has been able to offset the decline by constantly increasing prices. Revenue per 1000 units increased from $189.46 in fiscal 2021 to $210.48 in fiscal 2022 - an increase of 11.1% year-over-year. And while the declining demand is a long-lasting trend, the constant price increases are also ongoing for several years. In Q4/17, the Marlboro net pack price was $6.72 and over the next five years it increased to $8.46 in Q4/22 - a CAGR of 4.7%.

And this is demonstrating the wide economic moat Altria has and which is resulting in extreme pricing power. The economic moat is also visible in Altria's improving gross and operating margin over the last ten years.

And not only are margins improving constantly for Altria during the last ten years, the company also reported an average return on invested capital of 27.25% during the last ten years, which is very impressive.

And additionally, Altria' s stock outperformed the S&P 500 in an impressive way in the last few decades, which is another hint for a high-quality business. And in my last article I also pointed out that Altria might be recession-resilient, a good quality to have in the coming months and quarters.

When summing up, Altria is presenting a mixed picture. And while we are dealing with a high-quality business with a wide economic moat, we have to be careful not to invest in a constantly declining business - and at some point, price increases might not be enough.

Conclusion

Altria can still be seen as fairly valued (or maybe even undervalued) when assuming that the company is able to perform in a similar way as it performed in the last decade. And we should not ignore that Altria has a wide economic moat around its business leading to extreme pricing power for the company.

But Altria also must use its pricing power and increase the price for its products every year in order to offset the declining number of products sold as the company is operating in a sector that seems to be in a long-lasting decline and not able to escape.

And that is the challenging question for investors: Are we willing to invest in a business with a wide moat and extreme pricing power and great performance in the last decade, but which is operating in a sector seeing declining demand?