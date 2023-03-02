Just_Super

As the cyber security industry has become more relevant and sought after in almost every sector, companies like CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) have stepped forward to fill this need and extend their reach even further, taking full advantage of every short-term opportunity they could get. In spite of a relatively recent dip below $100, the company has managed to regain steam and remain attractive by delivering impressive financial performance and maintaining a strong financial position. This is owing not only to their first mover advantage and efficient use of capital but also due to comparatively favorable market conditions in comparison with their close rivals. In this article, I aim to explore all these factors with greater detail to understand how each one contributes towards CrowdStrike's success both today and into the future.

The Wild Ride of CrowdStrike's Stock

CrowdStrike is a cloud-based cybersecurity company that was founded in 2011 and went public in June 2019 at an initial share price of $34. Since then, the stock has experienced a wild ride, hitting an all-time high of nearly $300 in November 2021 before dropping to around $130 in March 2023. The decline can be attributed to multiple factors, including rising interest rates, concerns about slowing growth, absence of profits, and an expensive valuation.

Critics note that CrowdStrike's revenue growth rate has lost some of its luster in recent years, with a slowdown in subscription customers and net new annual recurring revenue growth. The company's CFO warned of only single-digit net new ARR growth in Q4, which experts attribute to macroeconomic factors like "headwinds" and "elongated sales cycles" affecting small businesses, as well as larger corporations using more sophisticated pay-as-you-go models.

However, supporters of CrowdStrike point to its first-mover advantage in the cloud-native cybersecurity services market, specifically its Falcon platform, which has quadrupled subscription customers since 2020 and increased its dollar-based net retention rate above 120% since its IPO. The company's ability to cross-sell more modules and demonstrate pricing power through elevated subscription margins suggests it has a dominant position among its competitors.

Despite the turbulent macroeconomic environment, CrowdStrike has had impressive financial performance. Although its GAAP earnings decreased significantly in 2021 due to stock-based compensation expenses, the company became profitable on a non-GAAP basis in the following fiscal year. With $2.5 billion in cash and cash equivalents available as of the latest quarter, CrowdStrike has a secure financial position and is well-positioned to continue its growth trajectory. By reining in stock-based expenses, it can eventually bring its GAAP losses under control and further strengthen its financial fundamentals.

While it may be unrealistic to expect CrowdStrike to return to its all-time highs of 2021 anytime soon, analysts remain optimistic about its mid-term prospects. Even if top-line growth is scaled back to 30% per year, long-term gains could still be worthwhile, particularly given the attractively priced level of the stock and its solid business model.

Comparing CrowdStrike and Fortinet: Understanding the Cybersecurity Landscape

For investors interested in CrowdStrike stock, understanding the competitive landscape of the cybersecurity industry is crucial. One of the key players in this market is Fortinet (FTNT), a provider of sophisticated security solutions for businesses of all sizes. Although both CrowdStrike and Fortinet offer similar products and services, there are distinct features that differentiate them from one another.

CrowdStrike stands out for its game-changing threat intelligence and managed detection and response capabilities, while Fortinet is known for its comprehensive integrated security portfolio with cutting-edge threat prevention technology. By comparing the strengths and weaknesses of each company, investors can gain a better understanding of the market and make informed decisions regarding their investment in CrowdStrike stock.

CrowdStrike's endpoint management solution, Falcon, is a highly customizable way for organizations to protect their endpoints from viruses, ransomware, and other malicious attacks. Its advanced technologies allow for powerful threat prevention capabilities across multiple vectors. Falcon's user-friendly dashboard provides essential information, making it easy for organizations to monitor their security status. Additionally, the platform utilizes machine learning and AI technology to quickly recognize malware signatures, providing a strong layer of defense against sophisticated digital attacks.

However, Falcon's agent-based architecture can present a challenge for organizations that lack an SCCM server or established patch management solution. Further compounding this issue, according to Gartner, is the fact that the support team's efficiency may be inconsistent, and even if they are able to provide help, they can be difficult to contact.

On the other hand, Fortinet's endpoint protection platform, FortiClient Cloud EMS, provides organizations with significant benefits, including consolidated endpoint protection and VPN, reduced costs and time spent on maintenance, and enhanced functionality for threat detection and endpoint remediation. Additionally, FortiClient Cloud EMS offers organizations fine-tuned control over their split tunnel options, improving performance and providing a simplified user experience that is still secure. The inclusion of this feature within FortiClient Cloud EMS provides a significant benefit in terms of streamlined user management, allowing organizations to ensure their employees have ready access to the correct network resources.

However, there are downsides to using FortiClient Cloud EMS, including lagging or crashes that can only be addressed by regularly rebooting the virtual machine in question until maintenance has been completed. Additionally, client upgrades through EMS are not consistent, which can inhibit an organization's ability to maintain optimal security measures and provide reliable service for its customers. Overall, organizations should consider alternative solutions before putting all of their trust in this unreliable update system and CrowdStrike appears to be the way to go.

Comparing Risk Profiles: Palo Alto Networks vs CrowdStrike

As traditional security frameworks are becoming increasingly inadequate to keep up with the discovery and containment of cybercriminal activities, the global cybersecurity market is experiencing a surge of growth, estimated at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.4% through 2029. Sectors such as artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), cloud security and Internet of Things (IoT) are being increasingly adopted by businesses, consequently driving the need for more robust cybersecurity measures to be put in place.

The heightened risks surrounding cyberattacks are also fueling this market shift as recent figures indicate that businesses experience an average ransomware attack every 11 seconds in 2021 and payouts from these incidences have increased by 182% compared to 2020. Therefore, it's fair to say that both Palo Alto (PANW) Networks and CrowdStrike Holdings should be set for successful financial performance and strong stock market performance over the coming years, backed by their cutting-edge solutions which can help protect their data and confidential assets against digital intrusions.

CrowdStrike and Palo Alto Networks are two titans of the cybersecurity industry, yet even with Palo Alto's higher number of customers, CrowdStrike has shown a far greater ability to effectively and efficiently allocate capital. Furthermore, Palo Alto Networks' return on investment capital (ROIC) continues to diminish each quarter, suggesting that the company is actively sinking value for its investors in comparison to its popular rival. This can be contrasted with CrowdStrike's impressive profitability metrics including the gross margin which towers over that of its competitor - another indicator of the company's superior efficiency when it comes to finances.

Since their respective public offerings, CrowdStrike and Palo Alto Networks have both reported sizable losses that put their financial states into question. However, it is evident that the former company has an unmistakably better footing; leveraging significantly less debt and a huge cash position, CrowdStrike certainly positions itself to render greater return on investments to its shareholders. Conversely, Palo Alto's robustness in terms of having more overall cash positions belies its major flaws in capital allocation efficiency, with a large reliance on debt and a high leverage ratio depicting the latter's precarious financial standing.

Investors may have noticed that Palo Alto Networks and CrowdStrike each offer distinct risk profiles due to their differing financial situations. While the former is older, it still struggles to remain profitable and has negative returns on investment capital. On the other hand, CrowdStrike appears much healthier; the company seems well positioned to maximize returns through cash investments.

Palo Alto Networks may present a greater discount than its peers, however the company remains highly risky due to recent acquisitions and the potential for lower returns than anticipated. On the contrary, CrowdStrike has an impressive track record when it comes to execution and capitalizing on long-term trends. Furthermore, as a first mover in cyber security tech space, CrowdStrike can be expected to produce highly innovative products with high margins in years ahead.

Takeaway

As an investor, I'm always on the lookout for promising opportunities to maximize returns. CrowdStrike seems like a wise investment given their impressive presence in the rapidly developing cybersecurity sector. Their innovative technologies have been instrumental in securing their long-term success; despite some difficulties with finances and stock price fluctuations, CrowdStrike has remained financially sound with steady increases in revenue and customer base over time. This makes investing in CrowdStrike likely to be a wise decision that will reap rewards in time.