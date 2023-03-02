How CrowdStrike Is Paving The Way For Long-Term Success

Mar. 07, 2023 5:22 AM ETCrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (CRWD)FTNT, PANW
Grassroots Trading profile picture
Grassroots Trading
117 Followers

Summary

  • CrowdStrike, a cloud-based cybersecurity company, has experienced a volatile ride in the stock market but has maintained financial stability due to its efficient use of capital.
  • While critics note the company's recent revenue growth slowdown, supporters point to its Falcon platform's strong dollar-based net retention rate and dominant position among competitors.
  • Comparing CrowdStrike to Fortinet highlights the strengths and weaknesses of each company's endpoint management solution, which investors should consider before investing.
  • CrowdStrike and Palo Alto Networks are two major players in the cybersecurity industry, with CrowdStrike showing a greater ability to allocate capital efficiently and maintain financial stability.

Cyber Security Ransomware Email Phishing Encrypted Technology, Digital Information Protected Secured

Just_Super

As the cyber security industry has become more relevant and sought after in almost every sector, companies like CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) have stepped forward to fill this need and extend their reach even further, taking full advantage of every

This article was written by

Grassroots Trading profile picture
Grassroots Trading
117 Followers
Grassroots Trading’s mission is to build robust portfolios and unique trading opportunities by relying on more than 20-years of experience working in the financial industry. Grassroots’ aim is also to provide investors with diverse trading scenarios across different investment vehicles. Our anecdotes focus primarily on discovering great investment stories that we intend to share with the Seeking Alpha community.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CRWD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.