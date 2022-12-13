Google Is Not Worth Buying

Summary

  • The appeal of ad bidding to rank higher in search results is undermined; the likelihood of users scrolling lower to find website links is subdued if Bard’s response is sufficient.
  • Advertising revenue through ‘Google Network’ would also suffer as conversational-style queries through Bard reduce the need for users to visit websites to find answers, reducing ad impression on web pages.
  • While Google is encouraging users to click on websites to learn more about something, users may be inclined to continue to chatting with Bard to find the answers.
  • Google walks a fine line between optimizing the trustworthiness/usefulness of Bard responses and optimizing ad revenue.
  • The fee-based business model of OpenAI could augment users’ perception of ChatGPT Plus as offering unbiased and useful answers, though it would need to prove its superior reliability over Google.

Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) is under immense pressure to deliver on its AI promises, amid intensifying competitive pressures. The rise of ChatGPT forced Google to hastily introduce its own AI-powered chat technology, Bard, transforming the way people search for information through Google. While Bard

This article was written by

Striving to uncover long-term investment opportunities (10+ years) through in-depth research and analysis. Nexus Research seeks to evaluate and compare business strategies to determine a company’s potential for market penetration, revenue growth and profit margin expansion. During market downturns, stocks often become cheap very fast, creating various investment opportunities at once. Amid such circumstances, investors often lack the time to research a company thoroughly before making investment decisions, out of fear that they will miss out on attractive entry points. Therefore, Nexus Research not only uncovers present-day buying opportunities, but also offers extensive insights on solid companies with promising growth potential despite expensive valuations, thereby allowing investors to be ready and make well-informed investment decisions when the stock becomes more reasonably valued.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Comments (8)

