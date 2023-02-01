More Interest Rate Hikes Ahead

Summary

  • The Bureau of Economic Analysis released its latest personal consumption expenditures price index (PCEPI) estimation on February 24.
  • PCEPI grew 0.6 percent in January. This rate puts the 12-month PCEPI inflation rate at 5.4 percent, still significantly above the desired 2-percent level.
  • On one hand, we have inflation indicators that are not falling as fast as the Fed would like to see. On the other, some signs point to an overreaction by the Fed that challenges expectations of a soft landing.

Global inflation rate 2022 problem stockmarket and risk asset stockmarket crash

TERADAT SANTIVIVUT

By Nicolás Cachanosky

The Bureau of Economic Analysis released its latest personal consumption expenditures price index (PCEPI) estimation on February 24. The PCEPI is the Fed’s favored measure of inflation. The latest release points to more interest rate hikes

PCEPI, CPI, and Core CPI Monthly Inflation Rates

