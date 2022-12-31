PM Images

FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) once again delivered positive free cash flow in 2022, and continues to show a diversified business model with a good amount of international exposure. I believe that the company's expertise in data analytics, corporate finance, and restructuring may serve as business drivers in the coming years. Even considering risks from regulatory changes or lack of labor supply, I believe that the company is not expensive.

FTI Consulting is a company with international activity dedicated to advising companies regarding management, administration, risk management, and dispute resolution. The company offers advice on financial, legal, various regulatory, political, reputational, transactions, and operations issues.

FTI Consulting appears well prepared to respond to any question in the business field, from specific conflicts due to a financial situation or the legitimacy of contracts as well as advice through the use of data and analytics, in addition to the transformations of the business model, acquisitions, or changes in the forms of operation.

FTI Consulting's operations are divided into five segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Litigation and Forensic Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications. In 2022, 36% of the company's revenue came from the corporate finance segment.

The finance segment offers the service of transformation and restructuring, the analysis and statistics infrastructure for the operation and transactions, and the development strategy.

The legal consultancy offers construction and environmental solution services, software for data analysis and interpretation, legal advice on corporate and business disputes, health solutions for the company, and the development and research of a risk program on the specific subject in question.

The economic consulting segment has general consulting, antitrust and competitiveness services, advice on financial policies and legal situations in this regard, and the international arbitration of recommendation prior to legal instances in international disputes or tenders.

The technology segment offers consultancy in general issues, and provides various digital services, such as research for investment in cryptocurrencies or data management, information services, privacy, and corporate security.

Lastly, the strategic communication segment is oriented towards providing recommendations regarding the communication strategies of its clients, addressing solutions for the positioning and reputation of the brand, and consultancy for public affairs and their resolution.

Some of FTI Consulting's clients are on the Fortune 500 list. Global firms, international banks, state and national governments, and law firms are included in the list of customers of the company. FTI has 44 offices in the United States, distributed in 23 different states, and 4 offices in Canada.

In addition, it has facilities in South America in countries such as Brazil and Argentina with six offices in total, 17 offices in the South Pacific in countries such as Australia, China, India, Japan, and Malaysia, and 35 offices distributed between Europe and Africa. With that about the company's geographic diversification, it is worth noting that a large amount of revenue is generated in the United States and the United Kingdom.

Assets: A Lot Of Cash, And Close to One Third Of The Total Amount Of Assets Is Represented By Goodwill

As of December 31, 2022, the company reported cash of $491.688 million, accounts receivable of $896.153 million, and current portion of notes receivable close to $27.292 million. Current assets stand at $1.51 billion, close to two times the total amount of current liabilities.

Property and equipment stood at $153 million with operating lease assets of $203 million, goodwill of $1.22 billion, and intangible assets of $25 million. Additionally, with notes receivable worth $55 million and other assets of $64.490 million, total assets are equal to $3.24 billion.

Liabilities

FTI Consulting also reported accounts payable of $173.953 million, accrued compensation of $541.892 million, and billings in excess of services provided worth $53.646 million. Total current liabilities stand at $769.491 million.

Long term debt stands at $315.172 million with non-current operating lease liabilities of $221.604 million, deferred income taxes of $162.374 million, and total liabilities of $1.559 billion.

The asset/liability is equal to 2x, so I believe that the balance sheet appears in good shape. I believe that FTI Consulting could operate with more leverage if needed. In my view, the balance sheet could allow new acquisitions.

Beneficial Expectations From Other Financial Analysts

Analysts expect 2025 net sales of $3.79 billion, an EBITDA of $457 million, operating profit of $450 million, and an operating margin of 11.90%. 2025 Net income would be $266 million by 2023 with a net margin of 7.92% and 2024 EPS equal to $8.5. I believe that the expectations of other analysts are beneficial.

2022 Cash Flow Statement

I used the cash flow statement to make forecasts about future free cash flow. With this in mind, I believe that readers may want to have a look at the most recent statements delivered by management. They all include free cash flow generation.

2022 net income stood at $235.514 million with depreciation and amortization of $35 million, amortization and impairment of intangible assets of $9.643 million, and provision for expected credit losses of $19.684 million.2025 share based compensation was $25.414 million with amortization of debt discount close to $2.224 million, deferred income taxes of $10.456 million, and changes in accounts receivable worth $182.667 million.

Changes in account payable, accrued expenses stood at $8.430 million with income taxes of $4.322 million and changes in accrued compensation of $37.931 million. Additionally, changes in billings in excess of services provided stood at around $9.273 million, which implied net cash provided by operating activities of $189 million. Besides, purchase of property and equipment stood at $53.319 million. The company did report free cash flow generation.

Assumptions Under My Valuation Model

I assumed that the company's accumulated experience and the path traveled with current clients will likely help the company grow organically. I would also expect that further research in value acquisitions, fine-tuning the communication systems, and marketing strategies will likely enhance FCF generation. In this regard, it is worth noting that FTI received a significant number of recognitions from Forbes and many experts worldwide.

I also assumed that further expansion of the company's network, more referrals from clients, and other intermediaries will most likely enhance business growth in the United States and internationally. Management offered certain commentary in this regard.

We rely primarily on our senior professionals to identify and pursue business opportunities. Referrals from clients, law firms and other intermediaries and our reputation from prior engagements are also key factors in securing new business. Our professionals often learn about new business opportunities from their frequent contact and close working relationships with clients. Source: 10-k

Finally, I assumed that the company's efforts to assess ESG risks and opportunities will likely retain the attention of investors. With the growing importance of assessing environmental impact, I believe that investment funds will likely have a look at the efforts of FTI, which may lead to demand for the stock.

At FTI Consulting, we believe proactively identifying and addressing ESG risks and opportunities are integral to sustaining our strong growth trajectory and critical to maintaining our competitive position in today's dynamic market. As a professional services firm, FTI Consulting's environmental impact is primarily driven by two factors: our business travel and leased office locations. Source: 10-k

My Valuation Model

My numbers for the future include net income of $251 million in 2023, net income of $349 million in 2033, 2033 D&A of $53 million, and 2033 provision for expected credit losses of $26 million. I also assumed more share-based compensation as compared to 2022. I forecasted 2033 share-based compensation of $41 million.

Besides, I assumed changes in accounts receivable close to $25 billion, changes in notes receivable of $63 million, and income taxes adjustments close to $50.9 million, which implied CFO of $405 million. Moreover, with an assumption of $108 million in capex, free cash flow for 2033 would stand at $296 million.

The company currently trades at close to 40x-44x FCF, so I believe that assuming a multiple of 39x appears conservative.

My results include a discount of 9.1%, 2033 residual value close to $11.53 billion, and an enterprise value of $6.4 billion with equity close to $6.65 billion and a target price of $200 per share.

Large Number Of Competitors

Due to the great variety of specific services and the great variety of ways to provide services in the markets, FTI Consulting has great competition, in each of its segments, with companies of similar magnitude, independent consultants, and private clients.

Summarizing by segment, the financial consulting segment competes with global firms and banks that provide similar services. The economic consultancy segment competes with private consultants and specialists, and the legal consulting segment competes with international firms. The technology segment competes with a large number of companies offering storage and management of electronic media.

Risks From Lack Of Labor Supply, or Changes In International Regulations

While talking about the risks for the company, we can firstly refer to the relationship with its customers and the negotiations of payment methods. In relation to the international market and the volatility of the global economy, we can understand that the company's income is fluctuating and somehow unpredictable. Slight deterioration in the economic environment could push the revenue of FTI down.

We are not able to predict the positive or negative effects that future events or changes to the U.S. or global economies will have on our business or the business of any particular segment. Fluctuations, changes and disruptions in financial, credit, M&A and other markets, political instability and general business factors could impact various segments' operations and could affect such operations differently. Changes to the bankruptcy and competition laws of the U.S. or other countries, tort reform, banking reform, a decline in the implementation or adoption of new laws or regulation, or in government enforcement, litigation or monetary damages or remedies that are sought, or political instability may have adverse effects on one or more of our segments or service, practice or industry offerings. Source 10-k

There are also risks from potential inability to manage the growth. FTI Consulting depends greatly on the quality of its professionals, since they are the ones who generate and execute the service plans of the company. If FTI fails to hire sufficient personnel, hiring becomes more expensive, or there is a lack of labor supply, the figures from FTI will likely decline.

Conclusion

FTI Consulting appears to have a diversified business model with services being offered for very different corporate issues at an international level. In particular, I believe that the expertise in data analysis, restructuring, and corporate finance will likely help the company bring future FCF growth. Besides, with further expansion of the company's network and more referrals from clients and partners, FTI's business growth will likely continue. Even assuming risks from an economic downturn, lack of labor supply, or hiring becoming more expensive, in my view, FTI appears undervalued.