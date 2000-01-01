The Next Commodity Market Driver

Mar. 07, 2023 7:02 AM ETJO, DBC, GSG, DJP, GSP, GCC, BCM, BCI, BCD, COM, USCI, FTGC, COMT, PDBC, UCIB, FAAR, COMB, SDCI, CMDY, DJCB, JJS, CCRV, IYM, XLB, VAW, MXI, RTM, PYZ, FXZ, PSCM, FMAT, DBA, JJA, TAGS, JJGTF, JJG, JJATF, MOO, VEGI, FTAG, YUMY, PBJ
CME Group profile picture
CME Group
3.34K Followers

Summary

  • Broad-based commodity cycles have typically had a major demand driver. In the 1970s, it was a weak U.S. dollar, and in the early 2000s it was Chinese growth.
  • With potential growth in real GDP constrained by demographics, the focus is on supply constraints.
  • Stagnant supply growth, even in the face of only modest demand growth, could be the next driver in commodities.

Rising wheat price and corn prices on a trading screen. Commodity crisis, high prices and percentage changes of coffee, soybean, wheat, etc..

Torsten Asmus

By Blu Putnam

Broad-based commodity bull markets in recent decades have typically had a major demand driver. Will supply constraints drive the next bull market?

Looking at the last few commodity bull markets is informative. In the 1970s, the driver was a weak U.S. dollar. In the early 2000s, it was the strong growth of China. More recently, the pandemic stimulus followed by the Russia-Ukraine War shock was the demand driver. But commodities faded in the second half of 2022 as they sought new leadership.

commodity cycles

In the short term, the recovery of China from its COVID-zero policy has been a focus. Over the long run though, China, as well as Japan, Europe and North America, face severe demand headwinds from their aging populations, low fertility rates, and lack of growth in their labor forces. With potential growth in real GDP constrained by demographics, we are turning our attention to supply constraints.

China: real GDP

Over the longer term, the growth in the supply of commodities, from energy to industrial metals to agriculture, is likely to be quite subdued, possibly even stagnant, due to three factors.

First, energy companies are reluctant to invest as much as they once did in fossil fuels. Investment in alternatives continues to grow, yet not necessarily enough to offset expected demand. Second, across all commodities, geopolitical risks seem elevated, and financing is scarcer than it once was due to the reemergence of positive real interest rates (that is, rates adjusted for inflation). Finally, it takes many years from investment to production, so adjustment to even small increases in demand can impact prices.

Stagnant supply growth, even in the face of only modest demand growth, could be the next driver in commodities.

Original Post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.

This article was written by

CME Group profile picture
CME Group
3.34K Followers
As the world's leading and most diverse derivatives marketplace, CME Group is where the world comes to manage risk. Comprised of four exchanges - CME, CBOT, NYMEX and COMEX - we offer the widest range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes, helping businesses everywhere mitigate the myriad of risks they face in today's uncertain global economy. CME Group offers the widest range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes also, offers exciting career opportunities in a variety of disciplines. We value being a good corporate citizen and take an active role in the communities where we work and live.Our Investor Relations page contains comprehensive investor relations information for CME Group shareholders. Take a closer look at CME Group's sponsorships with Saracens, the Blackhawks and others.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.