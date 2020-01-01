M2 Money Supply Shrinkage Accelerates

Ivan Martchev profile picture
Ivan Martchev
1.36K Followers

Summary

  • The total amount of money in the U.S. financial system is thawing like spring snow. In the latest reported months, M2 money supply shrank by 1.3% in December and 1.7% in January.
  • The only reason inflation was not higher than what we got in the '70s is the fact that the U.S. economy is a lot more digital now, so it is harder to raise prices.
  • The wild card remains the Ukrainian situation, which can erupt at any minute, and probably significantly more violently than the way it is proceeding at present.

Currency and Exchange Stock Chart for Finance and Economy Display

cemagraphics

The total amount of money in the U.S. financial system is thawing like spring snow. In the latest reported months, M2 money supply shrank by 1.3% in December and 1.7% in January. Since this has never happened before, we don’t know what the effect would

M2 Money Supply Chart

Standard and Poor's 500 Index Chart

United States Two Year Note Bond Yield Chart

This article was written by

Ivan Martchev profile picture
Ivan Martchev
1.36K Followers
Ivan Martchev is an investment strategist with Navellier Private Client Group. Previously, Ivan served as editorial director at InvestorPlace Media. Ivan was editor of Louis Rukeyser's Mutual Funds Newsletter and associate editor of Personal Finance Newsletter. Ivan is also co-author of The Silk Road to Riches (Financial Times Press). The book provided analysis of geopolitical issues and investment strategy in natural resources and emerging markets with an emphasis on Asia. The book also correctly predicted the collapse in the U.S. real estate market, the rise of precious metals, and the resulting increased investor interest in emerging markets. Ivan’s commentaries have been published by MSNBC, The Motley Fool and others. Currently Ivan is a weekly editor of Navellier’s Market Mail and a contributor to Marketwatch.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.