Zerbor/iStock via Getty Images

Recently, I posted a video comparing VICI Properties (VICI) and Realty Income (NYSE:O) and many of you asked me if I could also compare Realty Income to W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC).

Both are high-quality, blue-chip-type REITs with great assets, strong balance sheets, and some of the best track records in the entire REIT sector. They have both massively outperformed the S&P 500 (SPY) and the broader REIT sector (VNQ):

Data by YCharts

But which one is the best opportunity today?

Here are 3 reasons why I favor W. P. Carey:

Reason #1: Stronger Leases

Both REITs have strong tenants and managed to collect most rent payments even through the pandemic.

But WPC edges O on the quality of its leases.

Firstly, its remaining lease terms are slightly longer at 11 years versus 9 years.

But more importantly, WPC has far larger rent escalations in its leases.

O has mostly fixed rent hikes and so its rent escalations are limited at right around 1%. This is a problem in today's high-inflation world because the real value of its income is decreasing (I discussed this topic in more detail in a separate article that you can read by clicking here.)

WPC, on the other hand, has mostly CPI-based rent adjustments. Some of these adjustments are capped, others aren't, but in any case, it results in materially higher rent hikes.

In the most recent quarter, WPC grew its same-store rent by 3.4%. This, combined with WPC's property acquisitions, allowed it to grow its AFFO per share by nearly 10% in 2022.

That's much more than O's growth. The CPI adjustments result in higher returns, but they also reduce risks in case inflation remains persistently high.

Reason #2: Industrial Exposure

Both REITs focus on net lease properties and so we tend to forget what are the underlying properties.

But there are important differences here.

O is mainly invested in retail-based net lease properties such as CVS (CVS) pharmacies, Taco Bell (YUM) quick-service restaurants, and Tractor Supply (TSCO) stores.

WPC, on the other hand, invests mainly in industrial properties such as the one occupied by Advance Auto Parts (AAP) below:

W. P. Carey

I like both and don't have a strong preference here. But if I had to pick one, I would favor WPC's industrial focus because the rents of these properties have grown very materially in recent years and I suspect that WPC's rents are now deeply below market because of their long leases.

The demand for industrial properties has grown considerably as a result of e-commerce and the return of onshoring, which both really took off in 2020/2021 as a result of the pandemic.

I expect WPC to enjoy large releasing spreads than O as its industrial leases eventually expire.

Reason #3: Valuations

Finally, WPC is priced at a slightly lower valuation than O despite having better growth prospects and enjoying better inflation protection.

WPC O FFO Valuation 15.5x 16.5x Dividend Yield 5.2% 4.7% Click to enlarge

The difference is not big, but in any case, you are not paying a premium to get WPC's superior attributes.

Therefore, I would expect WPC to outperform O going forward.

You get a higher dividend yield. Faster growth prospects. And potentially some upside potential from valuation expansion.

I expect WPC to keep growing at around ~5% per year, resulting in double-digit total returns when you combine the growth with the yield.

O, on the other hand, is expected to only grow by around 2% in 2023. Its returns should therefore be quite a bit lower.

Bottom Line

Both are high-quality REITs and we own small positions in both at High Yield Landlord. Our Retirement Portfolio is filled with such REITs that pay safe high income.

But if I had to stick to one, it would be WPC given that it has stronger leases, it owns slightly better assets, and its valuation is not reflective of those advantages.