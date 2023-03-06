What To Do After BridgeBio Pharma Soared By Over 50%

Mar. 07, 2023 8:15 AM ETBridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (BBIO)
Chris Lau profile picture
Chris Lau
Marketplace

Summary

  • Markets sent BridgeBio sharply higher after the company posted clinical Phase 2 results for infigratinib.
  • After the close, BBIO announced a stock sale that would raise $150 million.
  • Price target implying nearly 45% in upside discussed.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of DIY Value Investing get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Pharmaceutical industry and drug manufacturing

Extreme Media

Biotech investing is not for the faint of heart. Innoviva (INVA), which posted a loss in the last quarter despite quadrupling its revenue, lost almost half its value in the last year. ImmunityBio (IBRX

BridgeBio Pharma Phase 2 data for infigratinib

bridgebio presentation

BBIO stock price
Data by YCharts

BridgeBio Pharma EPS surprises and estimates

seekingalpha premium

BridgeBio Pharma revenue

seekingalpha financial tab

BridgeBio Pharma pipeline

bridgebio presentation

BBIO catalysts

bridgebio presentation

BBIO stock average price target

SA Premium

BBIO stock grades

SA Premium

Please [+]Follow me for coverage on deeply-discounted stocks. Click on the "follow" button beside my name. Join DIY investing today. 



This article was written by

Chris Lau profile picture
Chris Lau
31.3K Followers
Get quick do-it-yourself tips on maximizing risk-adjusted returns

Join DIY Value Investing. Over two decades of experience in financial markets.

Affiliate partner at StockRover.

Chris (diyvalueinvestor@gmail.com) is an Hon B.Sc graduate (with distinction) in Science and Economics. He holds a PMP (Project Management Professional) designation.  

Do. Act. Invest.

About Do-it-Yourself Value Investing: Sectors include life science, technology, and dividend-growth income stocks. Through top DIY model holdings, members learn how to manage their trading and investments.

Once you are convinced the ideas have merit, Act on it and put a trading plan together, together with an entry and exit point, based on the DIY Top ideas.

Invest and buy the stock. Then wait for the idea to bear fruit.

I seek undervalued, unappreciated value stock ideas and share them first with DIY members. Follows Warren Buffett's mantra: do not lose money.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.