Muni Bond Update: Credit Quality Still Looks Strong

Franklin Templeton Investments
Summary

  • As we reflect on the disappointing performance of municipal bonds in 2022 and even so far in 2023, the fundamentals really have not been a driving force.
  • Inflation not only hits consumers, it hits governments too. Wage inflation has created challenges, but it also increases income taxes, so that can actually have a positive impact for states.
  • The good news is that rainy day funds are near all-time highs as states used federal support funds to pay down debt and reduce expenses.

By Jennifer Johnston, Director of Municipal Bond Research, Franklin Templeton Fixed Income

While 2023 has started on shaky ground for the municipal bond market, there are reasons to be optimistic for more stability ahead, according to Jennifer Johnston, Franklin Templeton

This article was written by

Franklin Templeton Investments
Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE: BEN) is a global investment management organization operating as Franklin Templeton Investments.

