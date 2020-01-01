February U.S. Jobs Report Preview - Was January A Fluke?

ING Economic and Financial Analysis profile picture
ING Economic and Financial Analysis
2.73K Followers

Summary

  • Half a million jobs were added according to the January employment report.
  • The raw data suggests it was more a case of warm weather reducing the usual seasonal firings with favourable seasonal adjustments providing an additional boost.
  • February is likely to revert to the 200k trend with downside risks for coming months as lay-offs rise.

Team work and human resource management concept.

tadamichi

By James Knightley, Chief International Economist

January jobs showed interest rates could stay higher for longer

The January jobs report was far stronger than expected and combined with the jump in retail sales and firm inflation data suggests that

Non-seasonally adjusted employment changes

Macrobond, ING

Challenger lay-offs and monthly changes in payrolls

Macrobond, ING

Full time versus part-time employment levels

Macrobond, ING

Banks tightening lending standards runs the risk of sharply higher unemployment

Macrobond, ING

This article was written by

ING Economic and Financial Analysis profile picture
ING Economic and Financial Analysis
2.73K Followers
From Trump to trade, FX to Brexit, ING’s global economists have it covered. Go to ING.com/THINK to stay a step ahead. We’re sorry we can’t reply to individuals' comments.Content disclaimer: The information in the publication is not an investment recommendation and it is not investment, legal or tax advice or an offer or solicitation to purchase or sell any financial instrument.This publication has been prepared by ING solely for information purposes without regard to any particular user's investment objectives, financial situation, or means. For our full disclaimer please click here.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.