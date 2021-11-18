jetcityimage/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Introduction

Automotive Properties REIT (TSX:APR.UN:CA) focuses on owning automotive dealership properties across Canada. The REIT obtained its listing in 2015 when Dilawri decided to list the commercial properties. The REIT listed with 26 assets, of which 24 were occupied by the Dilawri Group which still is the REIT's largest shareholder and the largest tenant (leasing almost 60% of the Gross Lettable Area owned by the REIT) as 36 of the 72 properties owned by the REIT are leased to a Dilawri company. While these ties may sometimes be seen as a negative, it looks like Dilawri has been paying a fair rent and the strong relationship between the REIT and the Dilawri Group may actually be a positive here, as the REIT has a right of first refusal on real estate assets the Dilawri Group would want to divest.

Data by YCharts

Automotive Properties REIT has its main listing in Canada where it's trading with APR (or APR.UN or APR-UN depending on your broker). The average daily volume is approximately 30,000 shares for just under half a million Canadian Dollar. There are currently about 49 million units outstanding (39.7M common units and 9.3M Class B units), resulting in a market capitalization of just under C$640M if you would assume the Class B units will be converted into common units.

Long-term lease contracts provide excellent earnings visibility

One of the elements I like about Automotive Properties is not just the strong relationship with the Dilawri Group, but the long-term leases on the assets. The REIT has zero (!) lease expiries before 2026 and in excess of 50% of the base rent of the existing leases expires from the second half of 2033 on. This means the visibility is excellent.

APR Investor Relations

Additionally, the REIT is not subject to the popularity of one specific brand. As you can see below, the dealerships the REIT leases its properties to offer a wide range of brands. The non-exhaustive list below shows the top-10 car brands in terms of GLA.

APR Investor Relations

A second element I really like is the triple net nature of its lease agreements: not the REIT but the tenants pay for the taxes, insurance and repairs and maintenance.

The net income result is pretty irrelevant for a REIT, so I will jump straight to the FFO and AFFO calculations. Keep in mind APR hasn't posted its Q4 results yet so we will have to work with the Q3 and 9M 2022 results to paint the picture.

The starting point of the FFO and AFFO calculation is the NOI. And as you can see below, the REIT generated a cash NOI of approximately C$17.2M in the third quarter of the year. There were some additional adjustments to be made, resulting in an FFO of C$11.8M while the AFFO was just slightly lower at C$11.3M.

APR Investor Relations

Divided over just over 49M units outstanding (the combination of common units and Class B units), the FFO and AFFO per share came in at C$0.24 and C$0.23, respectively. And looking at the 9M 2022 results, the FFO and AFFO per share were almost C$0.73 and C$0.70 per share so it's not hard to imagine APR ending the year with an AFFO of just over C$0.91-0.92 per share. Which means the stock is trading at about 14 times AFFO.

Automotive Properties currently pays a monthly distribution of C$0.067 per unit, for an annualized distribution of C$0.804. The payout ratio has traditionally been in the mid-80% range based on the FFO and in the high-80% range based on the AFFO performance. And as the balance sheet is pretty robust, Automotive doesn't really have to put a whole lot of cash aside to cover balance sheet commitments.

How will higher interest rates and capitalization rates impact the fair value?

One of the most important elements that will start to weigh on REITs are the higher interest rates. Fortunately for its shareholders, Automotive has hedged the vast majority of its interest rate exposure. About 90% of its debt has a fixed rate thanks to using fixed-rate mortgages and interest rate swaps.

That will prove to be a very solid strategy as Automotive will be able to hike the rent in the next few years based on a CPI-linked basis and as its average cost of debt will only gradually increase, the FFO and AFFO shouldn't be impacted too much.

As of the end of September, the REIT had a debt to gross book value of 41.2% which is very reasonable.

APR Investor Relations

Of course it is important to check how the book value of the assets was calculated. The footnotes to the financial statements indicate the capitalization rate used to determine the fair value was 6.37% (a small increase from the 6.30% APR had been using in the preceding quarters).

I personally think 6.3% is still pretty optimistic but fortunately the REIT provided a sensitivity analysis: it disclosed an additional 50 basis point increase in the capitalization rate would reduce the value of the properties by C$79M. This means the book value would still exceed C$1B and the LTV ratio would still come in around the mid-40% range. This also means that even if you would apply an 8% capitalization rate and assume an average 3.5% rent hike in 2023, the NOI would increase to C$72M resulting in a pro forma fair value of C$900M for the assets. And while the LTV ratio would exceed 50%, the balance sheet would be fine and be able to absorb the hit. And if the distribution doesn't get hiked, the LTV ratio would decrease by in excess of 100 basis points per year in this scenario.

The current book value is approximately C$13 per share. And in the 8% capitalization rate scenario, the drop would be pretty benign to approximately C$9.17.

Investment thesis

Automotive Properties REIT is operating in a very interesting niche market. The car dealership markets is still very fragmented and the ten largest owners only control about 12% of the dealerships. This means Automotive has plenty of opportunity to further expand its asset base if the right deal comes along.

APR Investor Relations

There's plenty of growth possible but I hope the REIT will remain disciplined.

I like the current valuation of approximately 14 times the AFFO (likely decreasing to just 13-13.5 times the AFFO next year) and 1x the book value based on a capitalization rate of approximately 6.4%. Hedging the cost of debt was a good idea and this will allow the REIT to continue to increase its AFFO per share albeit perhaps at a slightly slower pace. I expect the AFFO per share to exceed C$0.95 in 2023 and likely even come in around C$0.98 per share as Automotive acquired six new properties subsequent to the end of the third quarter. Not only does that make the current 6.2% yield well-covered, it also means the distributions could potentially be hiked in the future.