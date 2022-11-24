Warner Bros. Discovery: Huge Free Cash Flow Growth

Summary

  • Free cash flow in the fourth quarter increased dramatically.
  • Future free cash flow is likely to continue to grow dramatically without the related acquisition expenditures.
  • Management is likely to continue to repay debt at a good pace.
  • The debt ratio guidance now looks viable (maybe even conservative).
  • The very visible DTC showed huge financial improvement in the latest quarter.
  • This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, Oil & Gas Value Research. Learn More »

The famous water tower of Warner Brothers in Burbank. Warner Bros is an American entertainment company.

Tero Vesalainen

(Note: This was in the newsletter on November 24, 2022.)

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) did a lot of "house cleaning" after closing on the recent acquisition. That hid the cash flow generating capabilities of the acquisition (that management wanted to immediately

Warner Bros Discovery GAAP To Non GAAP Reconciliation Supplemental Presentation

Warner Bros. Discovery GAAP To Non GAAP Reconciliation Supplemental Presentation (Warner Bros. Discovery Supplement To Earnings Press Release and Conference Call Slides Fourth Quarter 2022)

Warner Bros Discovery Summary Of Debt Progress And Debt Duration

Warner Bros. Discovery Summary Of Debt Progress And Debt Duration (Warner Bros. Discovery Fourth Quarter 2022, Earnings Conference Call Slides)

Warner Bros Discovery Summary Of Key DTC Segment Operating Results

Warner Bros. Discovery Summary Of Key DTC Segment Operating Results (Warner Bros. Discovery Fourth Quarter 2022, Non-GAAP to GAAP Reconciliation Supplemental Presentation)

