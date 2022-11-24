Tero Vesalainen

(Note: This was in the newsletter on November 24, 2022.)

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) did a lot of "house cleaning" after closing on the recent acquisition. That hid the cash flow generating capabilities of the acquisition (that management wanted to immediately improve materially). But now the cash flow generating abilities of the assets acquired will become apparent in the current year and will likely improve measurably as the fiscal year progresses. I also like the chances of management to beat guidance. All of this is likely to prove to be very good news for the stock price.

Warner Bros. Discovery GAAP To Non GAAP Reconciliation Supplemental Presentation (Warner Bros. Discovery Supplement To Earnings Press Release and Conference Call Slides Fourth Quarter 2022)

Beginning with the second quarter of fiscal year 2022, cash provided by operating activities was clearly impacted by the one-time acquisition costs and the one-time "whip the acquisition into shape" costs. There are likely to still be some nonrecurring costs in the current fiscal year. But they will not be on the scale that was the case in fiscal year 2022.

The result is that for the first time since the acquisition was made, free cash flow is beginning to back up the EBITDA progress that management has long reported. This is important because more EBITDA does no good if you cannot spend it on things like redeeming debt.

That level of reported fourth quarter free cash flow also appears to allow for a very comfortable debt retirement schedule in the current fiscal year (short of an unexpected major issue). Management has noted that about $7 billion of debt was retired in the current year. The odds of a similar amount look very good unless there is a major cash requirement not currently foreseen in the current fiscal year.

The leverage ratios shown above "are a financial stretch". This would explain why management quickly jumped into action with a lot of layoffs and write-offs in fiscal year 2022 along with directional changes and cost cutting. The result of all that should be continuous improvement of cash-generating ability throughout the current fiscal year. Clearly, Mr. Market was not expecting that kind of progress from the stock price action.

Warner Bros. Discovery Summary Of Debt Progress And Debt Duration (Warner Bros. Discovery Fourth Quarter 2022, Earnings Conference Call Slides)

For the first time, the market realizes that the guidance that was given all along now appears to be reasonable. Individual investors have an advantage over the market in that analysis can demonstrate the free cash flow ability without the one-time cost was going to be around $10 billion for some time. But Mr. Market wants actual proof because the non-cash write-offs and other issues appeared to be very scary.

Anytime you have an acquisition that is this large for the entity acquiring the acquisition, you as an investor need to expect some course corrections as the assimilation and optimization process continues. So, there could still be some disappointing quarters ahead when it may be a good time to pick up more shares.

The interesting thing about the progress was the market did not appear to notice the EBITDA progress or the fact that management stated they were achieving synergy goals. What seemed to matter the most at the time was reported losses (which should have been expected after any major acquisition) and the actually reported lack of cash flow due to one-time expenditures. The stock price clearly reflected the idea that there never was cash flow generating abilities of the acquisition despite the lack of reasonableness of the idea. Then again, Mr. Market generally goes overboard with pessimism and optimism.

Warner Bros. Discovery Summary Of Key DTC Segment Operating Results (Warner Bros. Discovery Fourth Quarter 2022, Non-GAAP to GAAP Reconciliation Supplemental Presentation)

Even more important was the improvement of adjusted EBITDA in the reporting segment shown above. Also important was the probable end to restructuring charges which is also part of the segment results. So far, the improvement seems to be coming from the Selling, General, and Administrative costs. At least for just this segment (anyway).

The growth of subscribers did slow. However, the emphasis on profitability appears to far outweigh slower growth. This was yet another case of the market not believing the management guidance of improvement until that improvement was actually reported as shown above.

There was also a "course correction" as management stated they were not going to combine separate streaming services into one forcibly. Instead, they would give consumers a choice. The original announcement had caused some consternation in the market (along with the usual predictions of "blood in the streets" from a wrong move). But organizations like this are professional enough to figure out ways to test ideas before they cost serious money. That should have been the expectation rather than serious losses before a reality check happened.

Good managers have ideas all the time. But they know better than to blindly "bull ahead in the China shop" because they know what that can cost. The result is that good managers are rarely wedded to any one idea no matter how attractive it may seem. As the plan for streaming plans is now demonstrating, there appear to be enough controls and preliminary research in place to prevent a major miscalculation from becoming a catastrophe as management continues to optimize and assimilate the acquisition. Rather than the large swings between optimism and pessimism of the market (as this whole process unfolds), investors should expect a rather reasonable and realistic path forward with corrections as needed to keep any unfolding mistakes reasonably small.

The Future

It now appears that whether or not things like a weak advertising market happen, this management will make enough progress to produce adequate cash flow. Earnings will follow as the cleanup process ends.

Management is further expected to grow EBITDA by about 20% (give or take). But that implies a big cash flow jump in the current year both due to the EBITDA growth as well as the lack of acquisition-related (and optimization related) expenses.

The combination of EBITDA growth and debt level decline makes the guidance of a sizable decrease in financial leverage very realistic. Anyone that undertakes an acquisition of this size combined with all the issues that follow expect to be paid for their efforts and paid well.

What that means is from the original stock price before the acquisition, this management likely expects to reward shareholders handsomely. The fact that the stock price has declined since the original acquisition likely represents a bargain opportunity that major shareholders often do not get. Retail shareholders have a chance to outperform large shareholders (as John Malone noted in his interview).

The key is that major shareholders intend to make a good profit from this acquisition. Now there is no guarantee that they will achieve their goal. But retail investors now have a lower price of the stock that increases the chances of making the profit goal that large shareholders want to make with a lot more acquisition information available to the public. That additional information appears to lower downside risk.