wwing/E+ via Getty Images

Main Thesis & Background

The purpose of this article is to evaluate the PIMCO Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:PDO) as an investment option at its current market price. This is a closed-end fund whose objective is "current income as a primary objective and capital appreciation as a secondary objective".

This is a fund I have owned for a while, despite generally avoiding bonds and leverage. I reduced my corporate bond positions across the board in 2022, using those funds to shift to munis which unfortunately did not offer much shelter either. PDO is the exception to this, as it is one of the few PIMCO CEFs that has been at reasonable valuations of late, including when I originally bought it. Since my last "buy" call, performance hasn't been too great, but a gain is a gain in this climate!

Fund Performance (Seeking Alpha)

As we move to the end of Q1, it was time for me to take another look at PDO. At this juncture the fund presents a bit of a mixed bag for me. I don't want to take on excessive risk right now - so leveraged, higher-yielding asset plays are not necessarily the right move. But there are some positive attributes that make PDO look attractive. This push-pull dynamic leads me to a "hold" outlook for this fund, and I'll explain why below.

A Re-Cap of 2022, Not Too Pretty

To begin this review I will illustrate what I mean by my title - knowing your own risk tolerance. If we learned anything in 2022 it is that markets can be painful even when corporate profits are resilient. The decline in both equity and credit markets was unfortunate, as bonds can often act as a hedge when equity markets are falling. The reality was, however, that rising interest rates and suspect economic growth projections were catalysts for losses in both sectors. A look-back at PDO's 1-year chart shows this quite clearly:

1-Year Market Movement (PDO) (Seeking Alpha)

Again, this was not necessarily unique to PDO. But it does drive one point home. Investors in this fund need to be prepared for volatility. If you are, then you are ahead of the game. But if you are buying this for steady eddy income, with a focus on capital preservation, then you should really assess how big a position you can handle. I don't see a smooth ride ahead for any leveraged high-yield play in 2023 so understand this. While a 2022-like drop is probably not going to happen, it should be clear these CEFs can see wild swings. Whether or not that fits with your investment objectives, only you can decide.

Valuation Justifies "Hold"

Moving in to the reasons for holding, valuation is always a key factor for me as my followers know. At time of writing, PDO is sitting with a very slight premium to NAV:

Current Prices (PIMCO)

The simple takeaway for me is this is neither a screaming buy or sell signal. Positions here are certainly warranted, but investors would also be justified in waiting for a discount to NAV in this environment. Patience can often pay off, and I myself cautiously approach premium prices. While this fund is essentially trading at par, I will point out that in my September review it had a discount near 5%. So despite that narrowing to almost 0%, the total return was modest. This means part of the narrowing was due to NAV depreciation, which supports why I am not wildly bullish at these levels.

High-Yield Sector Supported By Earnings (For Now)

A look at PDO always requires consideration of the high-yield credit sector. That is because this has been the fund's top allocation for a while, including back in September and now. While the weighting has dropped by 3%, it still sits at 27% total fund assets:

PDO's Sector Breakdown (PIMCO)

With a recession forecasted for the U.S. and other parts of the world, taking on more credit risk via the high yield sector may seem counter-intuitive. Yes, this is a more risk-on play, but remembering how badly this sector performed in 2022 means that there is probably some inherent value here. That is my line of thinking although - again - I suggest each reader carefully consider their own outlook and risk tolerance here.

But for those in my camp, let us remember that corporate earnings were actually fairly strong in 2022 even though the backdrop was difficult. Earnings growth is expected to decline this year, but high-yield issues enter with strong EBITDA figures (on average):

YOY Earnings Growth (High Yield Issuers) (Guggenheim)

What I see here is pretty strong earnings growth in 2022 and extending growth in 2023. Is growth slowing down? Yes, and this should give investors some pause. But for those who can take on some risk and want to earn above-average income, moving in to high-yield seems like a reasonable trade-off if expectations are indeed met on the earnings front.

The point I would emphasize is widespread defaults do not seem likely with this backdrop. As economic growth remains challenged and interest rates tick higher, monitoring corporate earnings is going to be critical. At this time, however, I don't see anything overly alarming.

Non-Agency RMBS Get Support From Lower Issuance

Beyond high-yield, non-agency residential mortgage backed securities (RMBS) are also critical to PDO's overall performance. Mortgages continue to be support by high home prices and low levels of delinquency. With interest rates heading higher, this removes incentive for refinancing so investors can have some reliance on the stability of the income stream this sector provides. That is a positive attribute given all the income cuts we have seen across the CEF space. With non-agency RMBS making up 20% of PDO's portfolio, that helps reduce the risk of a cut here.

In addition, this sector's underlying prices are benefiting from lower levels of supply due to declining new issuance. This is a trend that started in 2022 (compared to 2021) and is expected to continue in 2023:

RMBS Issuance (By Year) (Non-Agency) (S&P Global)

The conclusion I draw here is that agency RMBS are not only a good hedge against equities, but should be accretive to PDO's NAV this year. This is a sector that should draw investor interest, and limited new supply will keep prices stable. I see this as an overall net gain for the fund.

Bonds and Credit Getting Back In Favor

My next thought looks at credit markets more broadly. The turmoil of 2022 opens up a more reasonable risk-reward backdrop for those entering the fixed or floating rate income realms simply because they were so unloved last year.

What I mean is that last year was probably an anomaly. The outflow of cash was justified to a degree given the macro-environment, but the extent that investors felt bonds no longer had any merit was well beyond historical norms. For support, consider fund outflows, which are normally positive but had a sharp negative move in the preceding calendar year:

Bond Fund Outflows (Global) (Goldman Sachs)

The thesis I have is when something is this unloved it is pretty good contrarian play. We have already started to see the tide turn in 2023, so we definitely aren't getting in at the bottom, but flows through mid-February in no way make up for the outflows in 2022. There is time to front-run the global rotation back in to bonds, which is going to help out PDO and any number of other CEFs that cater to income-oriented investors.

Case in point, seeing credit rebound would not be a unique occurrence. While we are still only a few months in to the new year, it is interesting that some of the worst performers from last year are leading the charge and vice versa. For example, credit markets are posting gains and so are European equities. By contrast, oil and energy stocks are in the red, which is notable because those were top performing assets last year:

Sector Performance in 2023 (BlackRock)

The rational investor mindset suggests that those out-performers last year were due for a breather and that is precisely what we are seeing play out. The opposite has also been true: some of the most beaten down plays are out-performing. This includes everything from European equities, Tech stocks, and, of course, credit. If this scenario continues to play out, PDO should see gains.

Risks Of Leverage Have Not Gone Away

While bonds and credit may be coming back in to fashion, a word of caution here. Investors have many options to choose from - PDO is a reasonable one - but there are a plethora of ways to gain exposure to bonds, loans, and mortgages. This includes CEFs, which use leverage, and passive ETFs or individual holdings that do not. It is not hard to surmise why one may want to avoid leverage for the time being. As rates have gone up and the yield curve has inverted, leverage has had a net negative effect for funds like PDO. The outlook will probably improve this year, but that is no guarantee. With the 10-year climbing back to the 4% mark, readers may be thinking that leverage is going to start being beneficial again as long-term rates spike:

10-Year Treasury Yield Curve (Yahoo Finance)

But we have to recognize the risk is not just in absolute rates but how they compare to each other. The risk I am referring to is that as short-term rates continue to be above longer-term rates (hence the yield curve inversion):

2-Year Treasury Yield Curve (Yahoo Finance)

As long as this story remains intact, leveraged funds face a difficult task. Borrowing at short-term rates and reinvesting at longer term rates normally produces a positive yield spread and helps fund earnings and income. With an inverted curve, borrowing costs are rising and yield "pick-up" opportunities are limited. This was central to PDO's loss in 2022, and remains a top line risk for holders of the fund in 2023 as well.

Bottom-line

The past twelve to fifteen months have likely been a humbling experience for credit investors. For those who bought-in to most fixed-income options they are probably nursing losses - and perhaps substantial losses for those who choose highly leverage and premium-priced CEFs. But today is a new today, and the forward outlook is brighter.

PDO continues to be a reasonable option. The income bump and special distribution over the past year have certainly been welcomed developments. Its valuation near par is relatively comforting and should limit the downside. If the Fed is close to its "peak" rate, then the impact of leverage will be close to shifting to a beneficial force (lately it has been destructive to total return). Further, the high yield market is undoubtedly risky, but it comes with above-average income and issuers who saw earnings growth (on average) last year. This means mass defaults in the short-term are going to be unlikely even if we do enter a recession.

All this adds up to a "hold" for me, and I believe this rating is well supported due to the facts presented in this article. As such, I would encourage readers to approach new positions selectively at this time.