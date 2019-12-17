Squarespace: Surprisingly Positive Guidance

Mar. 07, 2023 9:30 AM ETSquarespace, Inc. (SQSP)
Michael Wiggins De Oliveira profile picture
Michael Wiggins De Oliveira
Marketplace

Summary

  • Squarespace, Inc. delivered Q1 guidance that shows there's still more torque left in the company.
  • Squarespace's capital allocation priorities are less than optimal.
  • Given that Squarespace's share price hasn't really gone anywhere in a year, I believe sentiment is relatively muted.
  • Altogether, this looks worthwhile considering.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Deep Value Returns get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

co working team meeting concept,businessman using smart phone and digital tablet and laptop computer and name tag in modern office

everythingpossible/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP) positively surprised investors with its strong guidance for fiscal Q1 2023.

The one main blemish to SQSP is management's use of capital is undisciplined. After repurchasing $120 million worth of stock in

Chart
Data by YCharts

SQSP Q4 2022 shareholder letter

SQSP Q4 2022 shareholder letter

SQSP Q4 2022 shareholder letter

SQSP Q4 2022 shareholder letter

SQSP revenue growth rates, GAAP figures

SQSP revenue growth rates, GAAP figures

SQSP Q4 2022 shareholder letter

SQSP Q4 2022 shareholder letter

SQSP Q4 2022 shareholder letter

SQSP Q4 2022 shareholder letter

Strong Investment Potential

My Marketplace highlights a portfolio of undervalued investment opportunities - stocks with rapid growth potential, driven by top quality management, while these stocks are cheaply valued.

I follow countless companies and select for you the most attractive investments. I do all the work of picking the most attractive stocks.

Investing Made EASY

As an experienced professional, I highlight the best stocks to grow your savings: stocks that deliver strong gains.

    • Deep Value Returns' Marketplace continues to rapidly grow.
    • Check out members' reviews.
    • High-quality, actionable insightful stock picks.
    • The place where value is everything.

This article was written by

Michael Wiggins De Oliveira profile picture
Michael Wiggins De Oliveira
41.08K Followers
High upside energy, commodity, tech, and dividend stocks
THANK YOU for all the help that everyone has so kindly offered me, in how to think about businesses from different perspectives.

DEEP VALUE RETURNS: The only Marketplace with real performance. No gimmicks. I provide a hand-holding service. Plus regular stock updates.

We are all working together to compound returns.

WARNING: Any stocks that you feel like buying after discussions with me are your responsibility.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.