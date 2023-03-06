Fastly, Inc. (FSLY) Presents at Raymond James 44th Annual Institutional Investors Conference (Transcript)

Start Time: 13:40 January 1, 0000 2:13 PM ET

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

Raymond James 44th Annual Institutional Investors Conference

March 06, 2023, 13:40 PM ET

Company Participants

Ron Kisling - CFO

Vernon Essi - IR

Conference Call Participants

Frank Louthan - Raymond James

Frank Louthan

All right, great. Thanks everybody for being here and joining us on the webcast. Very pleased to have Fastly here with us this year. We have CFO, Ron Kisling; and we have Vern Essi from Investor Relations here today. So let's jump in a little bit, maybe talk to us a little bit about -- tell us a little bit about Fastly, where you are, where you fit in with the other CDNs, and what kind of makes you similar or different with security and so forth?

Yeah.

Ron Kisling

Yes. So as a background, I think we're the world's fastest edge cloud platform. We do that with the software-first approach to delivering content on the Internet, drives a lot more efficient, less hardware intensive than a lot of our competitors who came to the market from very different places over the last decade or two. What that allows us to do is to deliver fast, low latency services. We have a portfolio of security products that provide security at the edge, both web application firewall, DDoS protection, and bot protection.

And we provide service to some of the largest media, consumer and technology companies to enable them to provide robust, personalized experiences to their users. We also offer a compute and observability capabilities that allow personalized experiences at the edge as well as for our customers to see what's going on in terms of their network and get visibility to where issues arise very quickly.

Just a little bit of background on some of

