VCLT: Avoid Long-Dated Corporate Bonds

Pearl Gray Equity and Research profile picture
Pearl Gray Equity and Research
Marketplace

Summary

  • Long-dated corporate bonds are in trouble due to a downward-sloping yield curve, which might result in fixed-income investors shortening their portfolio durations.
  • Although the Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index ETF has AAA exposure, most of its constituents are BBB-rated and partake in cyclical industries.
  • A linear regression shows that the exchange-traded fund possesses negative active returns and a diminished IR ratio, revealing questionable portfolio management.
  • The Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index ETF's dividend is compelling. Yet, it might not be enough to phase out the ETF's price risk.
  • A potential macroeconomic recovery is in the cards. However, we don't think long-dated corporate bonds will capture economic inflection points unless they possess significant magnitude.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of The Factor Investing Hub get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

American bonds on stock market perspective dashboard. Stock exchange market chart.

Panasevich

This is probably not what you want to hear, but your long-dated corporate bonds are in danger. This includes the Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index ETF (VCLT).

Unfortunately, the yield curve and credit spreads are not playing ball, which has

VBN

U.S. Yield Curve (worldgovernmentbonds.com)

VBN

U.S. BBB Corporate Credit Spreads (MacroMicro)

VBN

Portfolio Credit Rating (Vanguard)

VBN

Portfolio Industry Exposure (Vanguard)

VBN

Click on Image to Enlarge (Author in Portfolio Visualizer)

VBN

VCLT Historical Dividend Yields (Seeking Alpha)

Looking for structured portfolio ideas? Members of The Factor Investing Hub receive access to advanced asset pricing models. Learn More >>>

This article was written by

Pearl Gray Equity and Research profile picture
Pearl Gray Equity and Research
2.68K Followers
Cyclical Investing Made Easy

Quantitative Fund & Research Firm with a Qualitative Overlay.

Coverage: U.S. & EM Stocks, ETFs, CEFs, and REITs.

Methods: Quantitative modeling, Top-Down, and Street Gossip.

While we encourage debate, we no longer regularly respond to comments on our articles, as direct dialogue is primarily restricted to our marketplace subscribers.

Our articles do not constitute any financial advice.



Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.