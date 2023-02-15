Comstock Resources: Capital Progress

Mar. 07, 2023
Summary

  • The preferred stock has been converted.
  • About $500 million of debt has been paid.
  • Production is slowly growing.
  • Jerry Jones controls about two-thirds of the shares outstanding.
  • Leverage ratios are acceptable. Management is working to get the leverage acceptable at lower prices. A dividend has been initiated again.
Oil Refinery And Pipeline

imaginima

(Note: This was in the newsletter on February 15, 2023)

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) simplified its capital structure without a whole lot of attention. Back in November, the preferred stock was converted to roughly 44 million shares of

Comstock Resources Financial Structure

Comstock Resources Financial Structure (Comstock Resources Fourth Quarter 2022, Earnings Conference

Comstock Resources History Of Cost and Margin Advantage

Comstock Resources History Of Cost and Margin Advantage (Comstock Resources Fourth Quarter 2022, Earnings Conference Call Slides)

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CRK either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor, and this article is not meant to be a recommendation for the purchase or sale of stock. Investors are advised to review all company documents and press releases to see if the company fits its own investment qualifications.

