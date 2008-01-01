JodiJacobson

Executive Summary

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) is a global gaming and lottery company that provides gaming machines, lottery systems, and digital technology solutions to customers across the world. The company has a significant presence in Italy, where it generates about 30% of its revenues, and other countries in the LatAm and EMEA regions.

Despite some near-term volatility in its Italian operations, the company's long-term growth prospects are promising, particularly in the iLottery and gaming segments. The company has a high FCF yield and credible growth story, which makes its shares undervalued relative to peers in the industry.

Business Overview

IGT operates through two main business segments, namely Global Lottery and Global Gaming. The company's Global Lottery business is the most significant contributor to its EBITDA, generating the highest revenue compared to other segments. The Global Lottery segment comprises lottery operations in the US and other international markets, with Italy being a major contributor. This business segment remained stable during the pandemic and was a beneficiary during COVID-19, unlike the Gaming business that experienced a negative impact.

Lottery

The Global Lottery business segment of IGT is the largest supplier of lottery products and services globally, serving over 90 customers in different parts of the world. IGT operates both instant scratch ticket games and draw-based games through multi-year contracts, ranging from 5 to 10 years, with several extensions. These contracts are awarded at the state level and are relatively inflexible, with little turnover among competitors due to the high switching costs involved. The draw/numbers based games, which account for a market size of approximately $20BN, have historically grown at 2-3% over the last decade, with a slightly higher level of volatility compared to scratch tickets. Notably, this segment remained stable during the 2008 recession. IGT commands over 80% market share in draw/numbers based games.

The COVID-19 pandemic brought a significant increase in revenue and profitability for the lottery industry in 2020. Despite a decline of 15-16% in Q2'20 due to stay-at-home measures, retail lottery sales surged by 11% overall in the year. This growth trend continued into 2021 and 2022 and is expected to be sustained in 2023, with the company benefiting from inflationary adjustments in its contracts. The expansion of iLottery in the US is a positive factor contributing to the lottery's performance, with IGT securing several iLottery contracts in states where it is already the incumbent lottery provider, such as Georgia, Kentucky, North Carolina, and Rhode Island. The company is now able to provide a complete range of physical and online lottery solutions to these states. IGT is optimistic that the global lottery segment will continue to experience a low-to-mid single digit growth due to these factors.

IGT's international operations account for 40% of the company's revenues, with 30% coming from Italy and the remaining 10% from countries in Latin America and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). The Italian lottery operations have experienced the most volatility in the near term, with a windfall benefit to EBITDA in 2021 resulting from the closure of gaming halls in the country. IGT estimates that this led to a one-time benefit of $165 million in revenues and $140 million in EBITDA for the Italian lottery operations. However, the depreciation of the Euro against the US dollar is expected to negatively impact the company's reported results in USD by approximately $60 million this year. Despite these headwinds, the lottery segment is projected to generate $1.3 billion in EBITDA in 2023, with modest growth expected in the future.

Gaming

The Global Gaming segment has a more predictable growth trajectory, with some temporary headwinds and a strong boost to earnings from the continued recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic and $200MM in cost savings, mainly in this segment.

This mature industry is facing a shrinking Total Addressable Market (TAM) due to slot floor reductions in facilities, reduced capital expenditures by operators, and no new facility openings in the US. IGT's pre-COVID revenues were equally split between slot management fees/revenue shares with casinos (more recurring) and sales of new machines (lumpier quarter to quarter). However, IGT was not a leading content producer in the industry and has experienced a gradual decline in market share as companies like Aristocrat and (LNW) (to a lesser extent) invested more heavily in the slots business.

During COVID, new machine sales significantly decreased as gaming operators deferred capital expenditures to maximize liquidity and interim free cash flow, while revenue-sharing fees declined alongside industry Casino Gross Gaming Revenue (GGR).

IGT's momentum in 2022 has been significant, driven by both the tailwinds mentioned earlier and a renewed capex cycle by gaming operators. Several gaming operators have expressed interest in increasing slot investment in 2022 after years of rightsizing before 2020. As a result, the company's performance has improved significantly in recent periods, with EBITDA dropping from $404 million pre-COVID to -$38 million in 2020. Despite supply chain issues that have affected unit shipments, Q2'22 EBITDA was at a run rate of around $350 million and has been improving by an average of $10-$15 million sequentially since Q2'21. For the full year, revenues are only affected by a potential $30-$40 million impact from foreign exchange rates. The expectation is that this business will generate $370 million of EBITDA this year as the supply chain issues begin to normalize, with a year-end run rate of over $400 million. The higher normalized earnings power compared to 2019 is due to the significant cost reductions taken during the COVID period, which are expected to be permanent.

Valuation

When considering all of IGT's segments, including deducting certain expenses and factoring in expected growth, the company is expected to generate $1.65 billion of EBITDA on a normalized basis in the future. This figure corresponds to nearly $500 million of free cash flow after accounting for cash interest, capex, taxes, and other payments. This represents a yield of over 9% on the company's market capitalization of around $5.3 billion.

It's worth noting that when looking at EBITDA, it's important to consider payments to non-controlling interests, which are recurring expenses. Factoring in these payments, the core business is expected to generate around $1.35 billion of EBITDA. Based on this figure, IGT trades at around 8x EBITDA.

The Company's current valuation is lower than its peers, who have been trading at a significant premium. Recently, SG Lottery was acquired by Brookfield for around $6BN, which was nearly a 12x multiple of 2022 EBITDA. While SG Lottery had more exposure to instant tickets, I believe that a 4x premium was not justified. Other trading comps in the market also seem to trade at a significant premium to IGT, possibly due to their involvement in faster-growing jurisdictions like Australia and France, whereas Italy is more mature for IGT.

Taking into consideration the high FCF yield and the credible growth story of IGT, coupled with the much higher public and private valuations for comparable businesses, it is difficult to envision a scenario where IGT's current valuation is justified. At present, the company trades at a discount compared to its peers, including SG Lottery and Light & Wonder, and while there may be some valid reasons for this, it does not seem to fully reflect IGT's strengths. If the company were to trade at a multiple more in line with its peers, shares of IGT could be worth as much as 50% more.

Risks

Regulatory risks: The gaming industry is heavily regulated, and changes in regulations can have a significant impact on IGT's operations and financial results. IGT operates in many countries around the world, each with their own set of regulations, which adds complexity and increases the risk of regulatory changes affecting the company.

Competitive risks: IGT operates in a highly competitive industry, and faces competition from both established players and new entrants. The company's ability to maintain and grow its market share depends on its ability to develop and market innovative products and services that can compete effectively with those of its rivals.

Economic risks: IGT's financial performance is also subject to macroeconomic factors such as interest rates, consumer confidence, and global economic conditions. A downturn in the economy can lead to decreased consumer spending on gaming, which can negatively impact the company's revenues and profitability. Additionally, as IGT has significant operations outside of the US, fluctuations in exchange rates can also impact its financial results.