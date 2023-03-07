NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. (NCSM) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCSM) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call March 7, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Ryan Hummer - CEO

Mike Morrison - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Bill Austin - Daniel Energy Partners

Mike Morrison

Thank you Rocco and thank you for joining NCS Multistage fourth quarter and full year 2022 conference call. Our call today will be lead by CEO Ryan Hummer and I will also provide comments.

I want to remind listeners that some of today’s comments include forward-looking statements such as comments regarding our future expectations for financial results and business operations. These statements, including our financial guidance, are subject to many risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from any expectations expressed herein, including the impacts of inflation, central bank’s actions to combat inflation, and Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine on the global economy, oil and natural gas demand, and our company. Please refer to our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and our latest SEC filings for risk factors and cautions regarding forward-looking statements.

Our comments today also include non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted net income, adjusted EBITDA, free cash flow, and net working capital. The underlying details and reconciliations of non-GAAP to the most comparable GAAP financial measures are included in our fourth quarter and full year earnings release, which can be found on our website, ncsmultistage.com. I will now turn the call over to Ryan.

