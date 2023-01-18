kodda

Pipeline companies such as Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) may not grab headlines like big-tech companies, but their energy infrastructure portfolios are almost impossible to replace, making them sought-after investments. When Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A, BRK.B) would rather pay $9.7 billion for 7,700 miles of natural gas pipelines with approximately 20.8 Bcf/d of transportation capacity, 900 Bcf of operated natural gas storage with 364 Bcf of company-owned working storage capacity, and partial ownership of a liquefied natural gas export, import and storage facility than build it out on their own, this should indicate just how valuable existing energy infrastructure is. Berkshire's energy portfolio already had a portfolio that exceeded $100 billion of assets. They had the capital and clout, but determined that the better business decision was to acquire assets from Dominion Energy (D).

Kinder Morgan, Inc. is a leader in North American Energy Infrastructure, with over 70,000 miles of pipelines that moves 40% of the U.S natural gas production and 15% of the U.S natural gas storage through its 700 Bcf of working storage capacity. KMI was in fantastic shape as they finished 2022, generating $19.2 billion in revenue, $2.55 billion in net income attributable to KMI, and $4.97 billion in distributable cash flow (DCF). I believe shares of KMI will appreciate as it becomes more apparent that energy infrastructure companies will play a critical role in our energy independence, and investors will continue to collect a growing dividend that currently yields 6.3%.

Kinder Morgan delivered a strong 2022, and 2023 looks like it's going to be very profitable as well

I am pleased with the progress KMI continues to make. In 2022, KMI reported net income attributable to KMI of $2.55 billion compared to $1.78 billion in 2021, which is a 42.83% increase YoY. KMI's DCF declined 9% YoY to $4.97 billion in 2022, which could be seen as a negative, but there was a good reason for the lower DCF. The DCF decrease is due primarily to nonrecurring earnings during the February 2021 winter storm. If the 2021 anomaly didn't occur, or if you deduct the earnings which were generated from the 2021 storm, KMI's DCF in 2022 would have shown a 14% YoY increase. KMI ended 2022 with a net debt-to-adjusted EBITDA ratio of 4.1x, which is below its target of 4.5x. KMI has gone through a transformational period of financial discipline, and management's hard work has paid off. Profits are up, leverage is down, and KMI has provided a strong outlook for 2023.

Once again, KMI's contract mix is supported by my 2 favorite types of contracts, Take-or-pay and Fee-based in 2023. KMI is basically an energy tollbooth, making money for fuels transported through its network or when its services are utilized. Take-or-pay and Fee-based help mitigate risk on the transporter side to offset the possibility of declining commodity prices and the correlating effects throughout the energy industry. In 2023, 61% of KMI's business is contracted through take-or-pay contracts, which ensures that KMI is paid the negotiated rate regardless of the number of fuels that pass through its system.

Companies electing to enter into a take or pay contract with KMI are reserving future capacity based on their projections. Fee-based services account for 26% of KMI's contract base in 2023. This is where a fixed rate is negotiated upfront between KMI and its customers. The revenue which is generated from fee-based contracts is based on volume, which passes through the system as the fee has already been set. Fee-based contracts are also a mitigation method to an uncertain commodity market as fees are agreed upon upfront, so whether commodity prices increase or decrease, KMI is generating a revenue amount that is attractive to their overall business.

KMI's 2023 guidance was strong, as they are budgeting to generate $2.5 billion in net income which is slightly lower than 2022. KMI is also projecting to generate $7.7 billion in Adjusted EBITDA, and $4.8 billion in DCF. KMI's discretionary capital will increase to $2.1 billion, and they raised the dividend by 2% to $1.13 per share. It's not just about the profits, it's about the future of KMI, and $3.3 billion has been committed to the growth capital project backlog as of 12/31/22. This should help drive future profits as additional capacity is added across KMI's network to help facilitate the growing demand for energy. There are roughly 62% of the backlog projects coming online in 2023, 22% in 2024, and the remaining 16% in 2025 and beyond.

Kinder Morgan is delivering on their financial turnaround and this cannot be disputed

I can understand why long-term investors in KMI are discouraged, but KMI's progress behind the scenes can't be disputed, regardless if the market is giving them credit or not. From 4/10/15 to 1/11/16, shares of KMI fell -70.68% as they went from $44.34 to $13. This is also when the quarterly dividend was slashed by -74.51% from $0.51 to $0.13. I can't argue with the share price not getting back to where it was or the dividend not returning to its former glory after 7 years, because they haven't. An investment in KMI today isn't about where KMI used to be; it's about where KMI will be in the future and if it's a good investment today going forward. Investors such as myself weren't invested in KMI during the downturn of 2015, and I am not holding shares in the $40s. For some, the grudge will never be lifted, but for newer investors that are catching KMI in the teens, KMI has delivered on its financial promises and is in a much better position today than they were in 2015.

After 7 years, KMI has shed -19% of its net debt by eliminating $7 billion in liabilities. KMI has increased its adjusted EBITDA 18% as it's grown by $1.2 billion. KMI is also returning 92.23% more capital to shareholders as an additional $1.2 billion will be returned to shareholders through dividends and buybacks in 2022 compared to 2016. Since the quarterly dividend reduction in Q1 of 2016, KMI has provided 6 dividend increases raising the quarterly dividend by 117.31% from $0.13 to $0.2825. On 1/18/23, the board of KMI approved an increase in KMI's share repurchase authorization from $2.0 billion to $3.0 billion. Looking at KMI as the company it is today, compared to the company it was, KMI is a much healthier company, and management stewardship has been a success regardless of what its share price indicates.

The future of the global energy demand looks bright for Kinder Morgan

KMI is a leader in energy infrastructure and operates over 70,000 miles of natural gas pipeline, 700 bcf of natural gas storage, and transports 1.7 mmbbld of refined products across 10,000 miles of crude and refined product pipelines. 40% of the U.S natural gas that's produced flows through KMI's infrastructure. The new EIA 2023 energy outlook doesn't get published for another 2 weeks, but according to BP p.l.c. (BP), which has changed its projections over the previous 3 years, the future of global energy is still dependent on fossil fuels. The new momentum outlined in BP's Energy Outlook 2023 edition clearly indicates that the demand for energy will not have a lower utilization rate than the amount of energy consumed today.

In fact, according to BP, their new momentum scenario sees natural gas growing, oil declining slightly, and electricity increasing on a final consumption basis. The energy transition isn't a world without fossil fuels in 2050; quite the opposite, it's a world using more energy, and fossil fuels will continue to play a critical role in the energy landscape.

KMI is projecting that they will generate $7.7 billion of Adjusted EBITDA, $4.8 billion in DCF, and $2.5 billion of net income in 2023. With 62% of their $3.3 billion of committed growth capital backlog coming online in 2023 and another 22% in 2024, KMI is positioned well to benefit from the growing demand for energy, especially since natural gas will be on an uptrend well into the 2040s per BP's projections. Over the years, KMI should add additional contracted services as their capacity increases and drive future profits to the bottom line. If this occurs, shareholders will probably benefit from an increased share price, a growing dividend, and additional capital allocated to buybacks.

Conclusion

Forget about where Kinder Morgan, Inc. was in 2015 or the dividend it paid. This is a story about where KMI is today and where it will be in the future. Shareholders who were scorned by KMI in the 2015 crash have every reason to feel jaded, but for everyone else, KMI is an opportunity. KMI has delivered on its promises, lowered its net debt to an adjusted EBITDA level below its target ratio, increased revenue, increased profits, and has returned more capital each year since 2016 to shareholders. Oil and gas are not disappearing and will play a critical role in the global energy demand for decades.

Kinder Morgan, Inc. is in a unique position because you can't just go raise capital and build 80,000 miles of pipelines and storage. The barriers to entry are immense, and KMI doesn't need to worry about new competition taking away contracted volumes. As more projects in its backlog come online, Kinder Morgan, Inc. should see increased revenue, and shareholders should benefit from an increasing share price and a growing dividend.