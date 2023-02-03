Michael Vi

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) stock is down over 80% since November 2021, yet the stock has only seen strong buy, buy, or hold ratings by every author covering the stock on Seeking Alpha during that time frame.

It's not a coincidence that since LendingClub stock peaked in November 2021, the Federal Reserve has telegraphed and executed on the fastest interest rate hikes in 40 years.

The increase in interest rates hits LendingClub in two ways. First, the allure of LendingClub (from the note investor's perspective) is the "high yield" it achieves was attractive in a low(er) rate environment. A quick scan for CD rates (let alone something that carries slightly more risk) shows you can score a 4.5%+ rate with relative ease.

Second, the Fed's goal of raising a Federal Fund Rate is to reduce the demand for credit. It's worked. LendingClub's non-interest income, which encompasses origination fees, servicing fees, and sales of loans is down 29% since the Fed started telegraphing interest rate hikes in late 2021.

The company has responded by trying to capture more interest income by purchasing a $1B loan portfolio in December 2022. In subsequent quarterly earnings, this should offset some origination demand destruction. However, that comes at a cost.

Charge Offs

Net charge-off ratio at LendingClub has more than tripled since December 2021. More are likely on the way. Unsecured personal loans are the largest segment of loans held for investment by LendingClub. In December 2021 the amount past due 30 or more days was $7.9M. In the most recent quarter LendingClub reported that amount had increased to $53.7M.

The increase in delinquencies and charge-offs are largely occurring before the interest rate hikes have impacted the unemployment rate - which remains historically low.

Fed Policy

Some analysis on LendingClub has implied that when the Fed pivots or pauses, it's the end of the headwinds for LendingClub. That certainly can materialize, but what if it doesn't?

There's likely going to be an economic lag effect from the time the Federal Reserve either telegraphs a pause, or outright pauses. It seems unlikely we see a complete reversal of the impacts rate hikes have had on the economy and LendingClub stock.

Borrowers delinquent on loans aren't going to instantly start paying back loans and note investors aren't going to immediately hunt for risky yield. In other words, you can let the story play out from a Federal Reserve policy standpoint and how it will impact LendingClub stock specifically.

Too Bullish

I believe the sentiment on LendingClub has been too bullish over the past 12 months from a coverage perspective - and looking out to Wall Street revenue estimates, it implies a magical recovery is going to occur.

It seems that Wall Street believes that while revenue growth will turn negative for the next 3 quarters, it will somehow accelerate to 30%+ in 2024. This despite the fact that most interest rate traders are anticipating near certain rate hikes into 2024 - which have proved devastating to LendingClub's stock price.

Could LendingClub stock front-run the Fed's possible reversal in the Spring/Summer of 2024? Sure, that's possible. But what's more probable is there's dozens, if not hundreds of other investments that would experience similar upside, with far less downside if the Fed's policy doesn't reverse and/or have the desired impact on LendingClub's financials.

Deterioration Likely

What's more likely is the loan quality LendingClub holds deteriorates further over the next 6-12 months. Additionally demand for the notes from investors won't rebound given the charge-off risk and the fact the "risk-free" rate is attractive enough for yield hunting investors.

Yes, LendingClub's Price/Tangible book isn't overly egregious trading at nearly 1x. However, as the company's loan book was feared to deteriorate during the COVID-10 pandemic, Price/Tangible book value traded as low as 0.60x - or 30-40% lower than today.

One thing is almost certain, the environment that caused LendingClub's stock to skyrocket and its valuation to follow during 2021 isn't likely to materialize. In fact, most would agree that tighter credit and a higher unemployment rate is more likely than government stimulus and near-zero rates. Nether would impact LendingClub's valuation in a positive way.

Conclusions

The coverage on LendingClub over the past 12 months has been way off. The thesis that it will all be better once Jerome Powell takes his foot off the gas might have merit - but at that point a bullish thesis on any stock could materialize.

The risk isn't to the upside with LendingClub - it's to the downside. The loan book charge-off rate continues to accelerate, and worse, loan demand stays anemic due to "higher for longer" rates.

A 1x Price/Tangible book value isn't distressed for a financial stock and the circumstances that created a "bubble-like" 5x+ valuation aren't coming back anytime soon. LendingClub trading back to a trough multiple 30-40% lower would be a value representative of the risks associated with this type of business model and the macro environment. See you at $5.