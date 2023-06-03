Asana Q4 FY2023 Preview: Will Wednesday's Earnings Report Sink ASAN's Red-Hot Stock?

Mar. 07, 2023 11:43 AM ETAsana, Inc. (ASAN)1 Comment
Summary

  • After staging a ~50% rally off of its all-time lows in early January, Asana is going into its Q4 FY2023 earnings report with some solid momentum in the stock.
  • However, based on recent performance, macro headwinds, and management's lukewarm guidance for Q4, I don't expect to see any fireworks from Asana this quarter.
  • While macro headwinds are likely to remain persistent, peer earnings give hope for an earnings beat. Overall, I am nervous and excited to read management's commentary and outlook for 2023.
  • From a long-term perspective, Asana looks undervalued by ~30%, and investors buying here could generate 25% CAGR returns here over the next five years.
  • Hence, I continue to rate Asana a "Strong Buy" at $17, with a strong preference for staggered accumulation.
Financial Risk

wildpixel/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

In its relatively short trading history as a public company, Asana (NYSE:ASAN) has undergone an entire boom-bust cycle - a big liquidity-fueled boom in 2020-21 followed by an epic bust in 2022. Having IPO'd at $21 per share, ASAN

Asana Technical Chart [3/6/2023] WeBull Desktop

Asana Technical Chart [3/6/2023]

Asana Earnings Estimates SeekingAlpha

Asana Q3 FY2023 Earnings Press Release

Asana Q3 FY2023 Earnings Conference Call Transcript

Asana Q3 FY2023 Earnings Press Release

Asana Earnings Estimates SeekingAlpha

Asana Earnings Estimates SeekingAlpha

Asana Earnings Estimates SeekingAlpha

Asana Q3 FY2023 Earnings Conference Call Transcript

Monday.com Q4 FY2023

TQI Valuation Model TQIG.org

TQI Valuation Model TQIG.org

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ASAN, MNDY, SMAR either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Comments (1)

