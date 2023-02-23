Affordability Of New Homes Improves In January 2023

Mar. 07, 2023 11:49 AM ETITB, XHB, NAIL, HOMZ, PKB, IYR, REZ, REM, RWR, VNQ, ICF, FRI, PSR, JRE, KBWY, SCHH, ROOF, MORT, REET, FREL, SRET, EWRE, XLRE, USRT, NURE, PPTY, SRVR, INDS, BBRE, NETL, RDOG, IVRA, REIT, FPRO, LMBS, VMBS, SPMB, JMBS, MBB, VABS, DEED
Ironman at Political Calculations profile picture
Ironman at Political Calculations
2.4K Followers

Summary

  • The relative affordability of the typical new home sold in the U.S. improved in January 2023.
  • Looking forward, we already know mortgage rates averaged close to the same in February 2023 as they did in January.
  • March 2023 however may present a very different picture, because mortgage rates entered the month on an uptrend.

Businessman and 2023 blocks near house. Forecast of real estate prices on the new year. Trends and changes, new challenges for the economy and the impact on housing market. Mortgage loan rates.

Andrii Yalanskyi

The relative affordability of the typical new home sold in the U.S. improved in January 2023.

This improvement came thanks to the combination of falling median new home sale prices, lower mortgage rates, and a rising

Mortgage Payment for a Median New Home as a Percentage of Median Household Income, January 2000 - January 2023

This article was written by

Ironman at Political Calculations profile picture
Ironman at Political Calculations
2.4K Followers
Ironman is the alias of the blogger at Political Calculations, a site that develops, applies and presents both established and cutting edge theory to the topics of investing, business and economics. We should acknowledge that Ironman is either formerly or currently, and quite possibly, simultaneously employed as some kind of engineer, researcher, analyst, rocket scientist, editor and perhaps as a teacher of some kind or another. The scary thing is that's not even close to being a full list of Ironman's professions and we should potentially acknowledge that Ironman may or may not be one person. We'll leave it to our readers to sort out which Ironman might behind any of the posts that do appear here or comments that appear elsewhere on the web!

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.