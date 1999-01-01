Khosrork

Recessionary bear markets are legendary for many reasons. Times like these are when the world's greatest companies can fall off a cliff and sell for bargain-basement prices.

And for smart investors who own diversified and prudently risk-managed portfolios, riding out bear markets like this offers life-changing opportunities for Buffett-like returns.

Charlie Bilello

Do you know what's even better about bear markets like these? When a blue-chip misses on earnings, its price can crash to even more absurdly attractive levels.

That's what recently happened with The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) ("Scotiabank"), which pushed the yield up to 6%, the highest of any Canadian bank.

But while that 6% yield is one of the safest ultra-yields on earth, and might seem mouthwatering, it comes at a cost.

Let me show you why BNS's earnings crash wasn't entirely unjustified, and why The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) is the best Canadian bank you can buy today.

Heck, it's one of the best banking buys period, and offers a Buffett-like 18% annual return potential over the coming three years.

In fact, over the long-term, TD's 13% to 14% return potential is superior to Buffett's long-term unlevered returns of 12.8%.

How does a very safe 4.4% yield today and potentially life-changing Buffett-like returns for decades to come sound? To me, it sounds like a rich retirement dream stock, and that's what TD is today.

Let me show you why.

Scotia's Earnings: Troubling Though Not Catastrophic

YCharts

I've received several requests from Dividend Kings members for an update on the Bank of Nova Scotia, which fell 11% after earnings disappointed Wall Street.

So, let's look at earnings to see why the decline was likely an overreaction.

As a reminder, BNS is the 3rd largest bank in Canada and one of the big six titans that effectively has been granted a wide-moat oligopoly by regulators.

none of the big six can acquire the others

or be acquired by other global banks.

BNS's earnings disappointment was bad but not catastrophic.

sales missed by 3%

EPS missed by 10%.

The provision for credit losses was $638 million, compared to $222 million a year ago, an increase of $416 million. This is normal; we've seen this with other banks, including U.S. ones.

BNS is simply being conservative and preparing for the likely recession of 2023.

Here is why BNS missed earnings.

The bank's financial performance in the first quarter of 2023 reflects ... the continued relative pressure on our profitability given our funding profile... The negative operating leverage in the bank certainly warrants attention. Higher personnel costs and spend on certain technology projects primarily drove the expense growth in the quarter. We will be even more thoughtful about expense control across the bank for the remainder of the year. " - CEO Q1 conference call.

The higher rate world has started to cause consumers to move deposits and increased wholesale funding costs.

The net interest margin, or NIM, represents the spread between total borrowing costs (such as deposits and wholesale funding sources) and a bank's average loan interest rate.

Higher interest rates should be good for banks, all else equal, because a well-run bank should be able to raise interest on loans faster than borrowing costs increase.

Let's look at BNS and TD's NIM starting in 2019, pre-pandemic.

Net Interest Margin for Canada's Big Six

Year Scotiabank Toronto-Dominion Royal Bank Of Canada Bank of Montreal Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce National Bank of Canada 2019 2.01% 2.07% 1.63% 1.70% 1.65% 1.68% 2020 1.86% 1.81% 1.52% 1.64% 1.50% 1.70% 2021 2.23% 1.57% 1.48% 1.59% 1.42% 1.67% 2022 2.20% 1.69% 1.50% 1.62% 1.40% 1.72% 2023 1.62% 2.14% 1.50% 1.73% 1.58% 1.82% 2024 1.69% 2.21% 1.56% 1.64% 1.59% 1.83% Click to enlarge

(Source: FactSet Research Terminal.)

BNS's NIM in 2022 was actually the best in Canada, but it's expected to decline rapidly due to BNS's specific mix of funding sources.

TD's NIM is expected to go from above-average to industry-leading and stay there, at least through 2024.

Earnings for banks are a function of a few things:

NIM (gross profitability on loans)

loan volume

loan losses (underwriting discipline and safety)

costs (including wages and tech investment).

BNS's big issue was that expenses increased 13% in the last quarter (wages and tech spending) while funding costs also increased.

Management is working on cutting costs where it can and is counting on tech spending to result in superior efficiency in the future.

M&A is a way that Canada's banks are trying to overcome the fact that they have no more worlds to conquer in their home market.

the big six have a 90% market share.

BNS is focused on the Pacific alliance as its major growth engine:

Mexico, Chile, Peru, Colombia.

That's how it plans to achieve its long-term goal of safe and sustainable 7+% growth.

BNS earnings presentation

You can't fault BNS for its underwriting and risk management (more on this later). It's an incredibly safe and dependable bank.

2-year dividend growth streak

but it hasn't missed a dividend payment in 190 years.

However, BNS has been missing its long-term 7+% growth goal for many years now.

Investor presentation

Not by much, but it's something to remember when deciding which Canadian bank to invest in.

It's one of the world's premier banks, and it's undervalued today.

Current price: $51.65

fair value: $66.03

discount: 22%

Quality: 87% very low risk 13/13 Ultra SWAN bank

DK rating: potential strong buy.

FAST Graphs, FactSet

However, as you can see, the return potential isn't that impressive, and that's because BNS has struggled with achieving its growth guidance for many years.

And that's expected to continue in the future.

Why Toronto Dominion Is A Much Better High-Yield Opportunity

There is no question about BNS's safety and quality.

2022 50 Safest Global Bank Ratings

Bank S&P Credit Rating 30-Year Bankruptcy Risk 2022 World's Safest Bank Rank 2022 World's Safest Publicly Traded Bank Rank Royal Bank Of Canada AA- stable 0.55% 11 1 Toronto-Dominion AA- stable 0.55% 20 10 Scotiabank A+ Stable 0.6% 26 16 Bank of Montreal A+ Stable 0.6% 27 17 Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce A+ Stable 0.6% 29 19 Click to enlarge

(Source: Global Finance.)

The top five Canadian banks are legendary for their safety, as determined by the three major rating agencies.

BNS is the world's 16th safest publicly traded global bank out of almost 1,500.

So is BNS's 6% yielding dividend safe? Yes, it should be.

BNS Dividend Safety

Rating Dividend Kings Safety Score (250 Point Safety Model) Approximate Dividend Cut Risk (Average Recession) Approximate Dividend Cut Risk In Pandemic Level Recession 1 - unsafe 0% to 20% over 4% 16+% 2- below average 21% to 40% over 2% 8% to 16% 3 - average 41% to 60% 2% 4% to 8% 4 - safe 61% to 80% 1% 2% to 4% 5- very safe 81% to 100% 0.5% 1% to 2% BNS 100% 0.5% 1.00% Risk Rating Very Low-Risk 92nd percentile risk management A+ Stable outlook credit rating =0.6% 30-year bankruptcy risk 20% or less max risk cap Click to enlarge

Long-Term Dependability

Company DK Long-Term Dependability Score Interpretation Points Non-Dependable Companies 20% or below Poor Dependability 1 Low Dependability Companies 21% to 39% Below-Average Dependability 2 S&P 500/Industry Average 40% to 59% Average Dependability 3 Above-Average 60% to 79% Dependable 4 Very Good 80% or higher Very Dependable 5 BNS 100% Very Dependable 5 Click to enlarge

Overall Quality

BNS Final Score Rating Safety 100% 5/5 very safe Business Model 60% 3/3 wide moat Dependability 100% 5/5 very dependable Total 87% 13/13 Ultra SWAN Risk Rating 5/5 Very Low Risk 20% OR LESS Max Risk Cap Rec 5% Margin of Safety For A Potentially Good Buy Click to enlarge

Based on the DK 3,000 point safety and quality model, which uses over 1,000 metrics, I estimate BNS has a 1% risk of a dividend cut, even in another severe recession of GFC magnitude.

In this coming recession? Its risk of a cut is about 1 in 200.

However, TD's dividend safety is just as good and its overall quality is superior.

TD Dividend Safety

Rating Dividend Kings Safety Score (250 Point Safety Model) Approximate Dividend Cut Risk (Average Recession) Approximate Dividend Cut Risk In Pandemic Level Recession 1 - unsafe 0% to 20% over 4% 16+% 2- below average 21% to 40% over 2% 8% to 16% 3 - average 41% to 60% 2% 4% to 8% 4 - safe 61% to 80% 1% 2% to 4% 5- very safe 81% to 100% 0.5% 1% to 2% TD 100% 0.5% 1.00% Risk Rating Very Low Risk (96th S&P Global percentile risk-management) AA- stable Outlook credit rating = 0.55% 30-year bankruptcy risk 20% or less max risk cap Click to enlarge

Long-Term Dependability

Company DK Long-Term Dependability Score Interpretation Points Non-Dependable Companies 20% or below Poor Dependability 1 Low Dependability Companies 21% to 39% Below-Average Dependability 2 S&P 500/Industry Average 40% to 59% Average Dependability 3 Above-Average 60% to 79% Dependable 4 Very Good 80% or higher Very Dependable 5 TD 100% Very Dependable 5 Click to enlarge

Overall Quality

TD Final Score Rating Safety 100% 5/5 Very Safe Business Model 70% 3/3 Wide Moat Dependability 100% 5/5 Very Dependable Total 90% 13/13 Ultra SWAN Risk Rating 5/5 Very Low Risk 20% OR LESS Max Risk Cap Rec 5% Margin of Safety For A Potentially Good Buy Click to enlarge

TD's quality isn't much better, but when dealing with the world's best banks, the differences can be marginal.

Except where it matters most, that is.

Superior Growth Leads To Superior Returns And Income Growth Over Time

TD's long-term growth guidance is 7% to 10% EPS growth. And unlike BNS, they deliver.

investor presentation

Not just 9% growth over the last five years, but also superior dividend growth over the long term.

investor presentation

TD's dividend growth streak of 12 years is since the Great Recession when Canadian regulators froze all dividends.

The Fed forced almost all big banks to cut theirs.

TD hasn't missed a dividend since 1857.

The day that Canadian banks suspend their dividends is the day the world has ended, and the living envy the dead;)

Consensus Long-Term Return Potential

Investment Strategy Yield LT Consensus Growth LT Consensus Total Return Potential Long-Term Risk-Adjusted Expected Return Toronto-Dominion 4.4% 9.0% 13.4% 9.4% National Bank of Canada 3.8% 6.8% 10.6% 7.4% Royal Bank of Canada 3.9% 6.2% 10.1% 7.1% Bank of Montreal 4.4% 3.6% 8.0% 5.6% Scotiabank 5.9% 1.7% 7.6% 5.3% Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce 5.4% 1.7% 7.1% 5.0% Click to enlarge

(Source: DK Research Terminal, FactSet.)

BNS might have the highest yield of Canada's big six, but its growth outlook is tied for the weakest.

And TD is the strongest, courtesy of its strong push into U.S. banking.

Investor presentation

31% of its business is in the U.S., and when the Horizon acquisition closes, TD will be one of the largest banks in the U.S.

JPMorgan (JPM) Bank of America (BAC) Citigroup (C) Wells Fargo (WFC) U.S. Bank (USB) Toronto-Dominion.

What does TD's superior growth potential mean for long-term dividend investors?

Inflation-Adjusted Consensus Return Potential: $1,000 Initial Investment

Time Frame (Years) 7.9% CAGR Inflation-Adjusted S&P 500 Consensus 5.4% Inflation-Adjusted BNS Consensus 11.2% CAGR Inflation-Adjusted TD Consensus Difference Between Inflation-Adjusted TD Consensus And BNS Consensus 5 $1,465.25 $1,298.31 $1,697.24 $398.93 10 $2,146.96 $1,685.61 $2,880.62 $1,195.00 15 $3,145.84 $2,188.45 $4,889.09 $2,700.64 20 $4,609.44 $2,841.29 $8,297.95 $5,456.66 25 $6,753.99 $3,688.88 $14,083.59 $10,394.72 30 $9,896.29 $4,789.31 $23,903.21 $19,113.90 Click to enlarge

(Source: DK Research Terminal, FactSet.)

Over a 30-year retirement time frame, TD offers the potential for 24X inflation-adjusted returns compared to BNS's 5X.

That's $19 in extra real return for every $1 invested today.

Time Frame (Years) Ratio Inflation-Adjusted TD Consensus/BNS Consensus Ratio Inflation-Adjusted TD Consensus vs. S&P consensus 5 1.31 1.16 10 1.71 1.34 15 2.23 1.55 20 2.92 1.80 25 3.82 2.09 30 4.99 2.42 Click to enlarge

(Source: DK Research Terminal, FactSet.)

TD offers 5X the return potential of BNS over the long term and is expected to more than double the real returns of the S&P.

Historical Returns Back Up TD's Growth Superiority

Here are the rolling total returns for Canada's 3 biggest banks since 1999.

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer)

Looks pretty close, doesn't it? All three are market-thumping high-yield dividend growth powerhouses.

But remember that the GFC resulted in stricter banking regulations which increased banking costs and hurt profit growth through higher capital requirements.

Historical Rolling Returns Since GFC

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer)

TD's rolling returns are significantly better than BNS's since the GFC. In fact, its average 10-year rolling return is nearly twice as high.

BNS's big push into Latin America hasn't delivered on the growth it's hoped for.

loan losses and costs are higher than expected

still great by Latin American banking standards though.

TD's growth push into the U.S. has resulted in exactly the kind of growth management was expecting.

U.S. loan losses and expense profile is much closer to Canada's than Latin America's

Portfolio Visualizer

$1,000 invested in BNS, RY, and TD now pays annual dividends of:

$156 for BNS (5.2% annual growth)

$231 for RY (11.4% annual growth)

$257 for TD (9.7% annual growth).

BNS started in 2009 with an 8.1% yield, higher than RY or TD, but superior growth let its superior peers catchup and surpass it.

Toronto-Dominion Is A Strong Buy

current price: $63.91

fair value: $80.51

discount: 19%

DK quality rating: 90% very low risk 13/13 Ultra SWAN

DK rating: potential strong buy.

FAST Graphs, FactSet

While BNS has market-matching return potential through 2025, TD has Buffett-like 18% return potential thanks to its superior growth.

Toronto-Dominion 2029 Consensus Return Potential

FAST Graphs, FactSet

Long-term analysts expect 13% to 14% returns from TD, its historical pre-GFC returns.

And that's also what it offers over the next six years.

127% return potential through 2029

almost 3X that of the S&P

13% annually.

18% annual returns for three years is literally Buffett-like, thanks to TD's strong growth and attractive valuation.

However, 13% to 14% long-term return potential is also Buffett-like.

Buffett's unlevered long-term returns are 12.8%

his 20% annual returns are from using 1.6X leverage via insurance float.

How would you like to earn a very safe 4.4% yield today while earning market-beating Buffett-like returns for decades?

Well, that's what TD has done in the past and is expected to continue delivering in the future.

Risk Profiles: Why Canadian Banks Aren't Right For Everyone

There are no risk-free companies, and no company is right for everyone. You have to be comfortable with the fundamental risk profile.

Canadian Bank's Risk Profile Includes

economic cyclicality risk (33% TD EPS decline in the Great Recession and 18% in the Pandemic)

regulatory risk: CA regulators have been raising capital requirements for the last decade, putting CA bank's high profitability at risk

M&A risk: mostly tuck-in acquisitions through First Horizon shows TD might be starting to get more aggressive with acquisitions

labor retention risk (tightest job market in over 50 years)

currency risk: including the dividend.

How do we quantify, monitor, and track such a complex risk profile? By doing what big institutions do.

Long-Term Risk Management Analysis: How Large Institutions Measure Total Risk Management

DK uses S&P Global's global long-term risk-management ratings for our risk rating.

S&P has spent over 20 years perfecting their risk model

which is based on over 30 major risk categories, over 130 subcategories, and 1,000 individual metrics

50% of metrics are industry specific

this risk rating has been included in every credit rating for decades.

The DK risk rating is based on the global percentile of a company's risk management compared to 8,000 S&P-rated companies covering 90% of the world's market cap.

S&P Long-Term Global Risk Management Rating System: The Most Comprehensive On Wall Street

S&P's risk management scores factor in things like:

supply chain management

crisis management

cyber-security

privacy protection

efficiency

R&D efficiency

innovation management

labor relations

talent retention

worker training/skills improvement

occupational health & safety

customer relationship management

business ethics

climate strategy adaptation

sustainable agricultural practices

corporate governance

brand management.

How The Canadian Banks Rate On Long-Term Risk Management

Classification S&P LT Risk-Management Global Percentile Risk-Management Interpretation Risk-Management Rating BTI, ILMN, SIEGY, SPGI, WM, CI, CSCO, WMB, SAP, CL 100 Exceptional (Top 80 companies in the world) Very Low Risk Toronto Dominion Bank 96 Exceptional Very Low Risk Bank of Montreal 94 Exceptional Very Low Risk Scotiabank 92 Exceptional Very Low Risk Royal Bank of Canada 91 Exceptional Very Low Risk Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce 87 Very Good Very Low Risk National Bank of Canada 79 Good, Bordering On Very Good Low Risk Ultra SWANs 74 Good Low Risk Dividend Aristocrats 67 Above-Average (Bordering On Good) Low Risk Master List average 61 Above-Average Low Risk Dividend Kings 60 Above-Average Low Risk Dividend Champions 55 Average Medium Risk Click to enlarge

(Source: DK Research Terminal.)

All of the Canadian banks have good, very good, or exceptional long-term risk management, according to S&P, but TD is #1.

How We Monitor Canadian Banks' Risk Profile

125 analysts,

four credit rating agencies

129 experts who collectively know this business better than anyone other than management

When the facts change, I change my mind. What do you do, sir?" - John Maynard Keynes.

There are no sacred cows at iREIT or Dividend Kings. Wherever the fundamentals lead, we always follow. That's the essence of disciplined financial science, the math behind retiring rich and staying rich in retirement.

Bottom Line: Scotia Bank's 6% Yield Is Very Safe, But TD's Buffett-Like Return Potential Makes It The Best Canadian Bank You Can Buy

Let me be clear: I'm NOT calling the bottom in BNS or TD (I'm not a market-timer).

Blue-Chip quality does NOT mean "can't fall hard and fast in a bear market."

Fundamentals are all that determine safety and quality, and my recommendations.

over 30+ years, 97% of stock returns are a function of pure fundamentals, not luck

in the short term; luck is 25X as powerful as fundamentals

in the long term, fundamentals are 33X as powerful as luck.

While I can't predict the market in the short term, here's what I can tell you about BNS and TD.

BNS is one of the world's highest quality and safest banks. But TD is higher quality and even safer.

BNS is the highest-yielding Canadian bank but is tied for the slowest growing.

TD offers a 1.5% lower yield but 9% growth, in-line with management's long-term growth guidance and the best of any Canadian bank.

Both TD and BNS are about 20% undervalued, very low-risk Ultra SWANs; TD offers 18% return potential through 2025, while BNS has a market-matching 10% annual return.

Long-term TD could deliver 5X better income and total returns than BNS and about 2.5X better than the S&P.

Today's best available evidence indicates that TD is the clear choice among Canadian banks.

it's also far superior to most U.S. banks.

If I were going to own a bank for the long-term, I can think of no better choice than TD.

TD checks all the boxes whether you're looking for safe, high-yield, impeccable risk management, a fortress balance sheet, or excellent long-term income and return potential.