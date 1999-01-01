A video version of this article was published on Dividend Kings on Tuesday, March 7th.
Recessionary bear markets are legendary for many reasons. Times like these are when the world's greatest companies can fall off a cliff and sell for bargain-basement prices.
And for smart investors who own diversified and prudently risk-managed portfolios, riding out bear markets like this offers life-changing opportunities for Buffett-like returns.
Do you know what's even better about bear markets like these? When a blue-chip misses on earnings, its price can crash to even more absurdly attractive levels.
That's what recently happened with The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) ("Scotiabank"), which pushed the yield up to 6%, the highest of any Canadian bank.
But while that 6% yield is one of the safest ultra-yields on earth, and might seem mouthwatering, it comes at a cost.
Let me show you why BNS's earnings crash wasn't entirely unjustified, and why The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) is the best Canadian bank you can buy today.
Heck, it's one of the best banking buys period, and offers a Buffett-like 18% annual return potential over the coming three years.
In fact, over the long-term, TD's 13% to 14% return potential is superior to Buffett's long-term unlevered returns of 12.8%.
How does a very safe 4.4% yield today and potentially life-changing Buffett-like returns for decades to come sound? To me, it sounds like a rich retirement dream stock, and that's what TD is today.
Let me show you why.
I've received several requests from Dividend Kings members for an update on the Bank of Nova Scotia, which fell 11% after earnings disappointed Wall Street.
So, let's look at earnings to see why the decline was likely an overreaction.
As a reminder, BNS is the 3rd largest bank in Canada and one of the big six titans that effectively has been granted a wide-moat oligopoly by regulators.
BNS's earnings disappointment was bad but not catastrophic.
The provision for credit losses was $638 million, compared to $222 million a year ago, an increase of $416 million. This is normal; we've seen this with other banks, including U.S. ones.
BNS is simply being conservative and preparing for the likely recession of 2023.
Here is why BNS missed earnings.
The bank's financial performance in the first quarter of 2023 reflects ... the continued relative pressure on our profitability given our funding profile...
The negative operating leverage in the bank certainly warrants attention. Higher personnel costs and spend on certain technology projects primarily drove the expense growth in the quarter. We will be even more thoughtful about expense control across the bank for the remainder of the year. " - CEO Q1 conference call.
The higher rate world has started to cause consumers to move deposits and increased wholesale funding costs.
The net interest margin, or NIM, represents the spread between total borrowing costs (such as deposits and wholesale funding sources) and a bank's average loan interest rate.
Higher interest rates should be good for banks, all else equal, because a well-run bank should be able to raise interest on loans faster than borrowing costs increase.
Let's look at BNS and TD's NIM starting in 2019, pre-pandemic.
|Year
|Scotiabank
|Toronto-Dominion
|Royal Bank Of Canada
|Bank of Montreal
|Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce
|
National Bank of Canada
|2019
|2.01%
|2.07%
|1.63%
|1.70%
|1.65%
|1.68%
|2020
|1.86%
|1.81%
|1.52%
|1.64%
|1.50%
|1.70%
|2021
|2.23%
|1.57%
|1.48%
|1.59%
|1.42%
|1.67%
|2022
|2.20%
|1.69%
|1.50%
|1.62%
|1.40%
|1.72%
|2023
|1.62%
|2.14%
|1.50%
|1.73%
|1.58%
|1.82%
|2024
|1.69%
|2.21%
|1.56%
|1.64%
|1.59%
|1.83%
(Source: FactSet Research Terminal.)
BNS's NIM in 2022 was actually the best in Canada, but it's expected to decline rapidly due to BNS's specific mix of funding sources.
TD's NIM is expected to go from above-average to industry-leading and stay there, at least through 2024.
Earnings for banks are a function of a few things:
BNS's big issue was that expenses increased 13% in the last quarter (wages and tech spending) while funding costs also increased.
Management is working on cutting costs where it can and is counting on tech spending to result in superior efficiency in the future.
M&A is a way that Canada's banks are trying to overcome the fact that they have no more worlds to conquer in their home market.
BNS is focused on the Pacific alliance as its major growth engine:
That's how it plans to achieve its long-term goal of safe and sustainable 7+% growth.
You can't fault BNS for its underwriting and risk management (more on this later). It's an incredibly safe and dependable bank.
However, BNS has been missing its long-term 7+% growth goal for many years now.
Not by much, but it's something to remember when deciding which Canadian bank to invest in.
It's one of the world's premier banks, and it's undervalued today.
However, as you can see, the return potential isn't that impressive, and that's because BNS has struggled with achieving its growth guidance for many years.
And that's expected to continue in the future.
There is no question about BNS's safety and quality.
|Bank
|S&P Credit Rating
|30-Year Bankruptcy Risk
|2022 World's Safest Bank Rank
|
2022 World's Safest Publicly Traded Bank Rank
|Royal Bank Of Canada
|AA- stable
|0.55%
|11
|1
|Toronto-Dominion
|AA- stable
|0.55%
|20
|10
|Scotiabank
|A+ Stable
|0.6%
|26
|16
|Bank of Montreal
|A+ Stable
|0.6%
|27
|17
|Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce
|A+ Stable
|0.6%
|29
|19
(Source: Global Finance.)
The top five Canadian banks are legendary for their safety, as determined by the three major rating agencies.
BNS is the world's 16th safest publicly traded global bank out of almost 1,500.
So is BNS's 6% yielding dividend safe? Yes, it should be.
|Rating
|Dividend Kings Safety Score (250 Point Safety Model)
|Approximate Dividend Cut Risk (Average Recession)
|Approximate Dividend Cut Risk In Pandemic Level Recession
|1 - unsafe
|0% to 20%
|over 4%
|16+%
|2- below average
|21% to 40%
|over 2%
|8% to 16%
|3 - average
|41% to 60%
|2%
|4% to 8%
|4 - safe
|61% to 80%
|1%
|2% to 4%
|5- very safe
|81% to 100%
|0.5%
|1% to 2%
|BNS
|100%
|0.5%
|1.00%
|Risk Rating
|Very Low-Risk 92nd percentile risk management
|A+ Stable outlook credit rating =0.6% 30-year bankruptcy risk
|20% or less max risk cap
|Company
|DK Long-Term Dependability Score
|Interpretation
|Points
|Non-Dependable Companies
|20% or below
|Poor Dependability
|1
|Low Dependability Companies
|21% to 39%
|Below-Average Dependability
|2
|S&P 500/Industry Average
|40% to 59%
|Average Dependability
|3
|Above-Average
|60% to 79%
|Dependable
|4
|Very Good
|80% or higher
|Very Dependable
|5
|BNS
|100%
|Very Dependable
|5
|BNS
|Final Score
|Rating
|Safety
|100%
|5/5 very safe
|Business Model
|60%
|3/3 wide moat
|Dependability
|100%
|5/5 very dependable
|Total
|87%
|13/13 Ultra SWAN
|Risk Rating
|
5/5 Very Low Risk
|20% OR LESS Max Risk Cap Rec
|
5% Margin of Safety For A Potentially Good Buy
Based on the DK 3,000 point safety and quality model, which uses over 1,000 metrics, I estimate BNS has a 1% risk of a dividend cut, even in another severe recession of GFC magnitude.
In this coming recession? Its risk of a cut is about 1 in 200.
However, TD's dividend safety is just as good and its overall quality is superior.
|Rating
|Dividend Kings Safety Score (250 Point Safety Model)
|Approximate Dividend Cut Risk (Average Recession)
|Approximate Dividend Cut Risk In Pandemic Level Recession
|1 - unsafe
|0% to 20%
|over 4%
|16+%
|2- below average
|21% to 40%
|over 2%
|8% to 16%
|3 - average
|41% to 60%
|2%
|4% to 8%
|4 - safe
|61% to 80%
|1%
|2% to 4%
|5- very safe
|81% to 100%
|0.5%
|1% to 2%
|TD
|100%
|0.5%
|1.00%
|Risk Rating
|Very Low Risk (96th S&P Global percentile risk-management)
|AA- stable Outlook credit rating = 0.55% 30-year bankruptcy risk
|20% or less max risk cap
|Company
|DK Long-Term Dependability Score
|Interpretation
|Points
|Non-Dependable Companies
|20% or below
|Poor Dependability
|1
|Low Dependability Companies
|21% to 39%
|Below-Average Dependability
|2
|S&P 500/Industry Average
|40% to 59%
|Average Dependability
|3
|Above-Average
|60% to 79%
|Dependable
|4
|Very Good
|80% or higher
|Very Dependable
|5
|TD
|100%
|Very Dependable
|5
|TD
|Final Score
|Rating
|Safety
|100%
|5/5 Very Safe
|Business Model
|70%
|3/3 Wide Moat
|Dependability
|100%
|5/5 Very Dependable
|Total
|90%
|13/13 Ultra SWAN
|Risk Rating
|
5/5 Very Low Risk
|20% OR LESS Max Risk Cap Rec
|
5% Margin of Safety For A Potentially Good Buy
TD's quality isn't much better, but when dealing with the world's best banks, the differences can be marginal.
Except where it matters most, that is.
TD's long-term growth guidance is 7% to 10% EPS growth. And unlike BNS, they deliver.
Not just 9% growth over the last five years, but also superior dividend growth over the long term.
TD's dividend growth streak of 12 years is since the Great Recession when Canadian regulators froze all dividends.
TD hasn't missed a dividend since 1857.
The day that Canadian banks suspend their dividends is the day the world has ended, and the living envy the dead;)
|Investment Strategy
|Yield
|LT Consensus Growth
|LT Consensus Total Return Potential
|Long-Term Risk-Adjusted Expected Return
|Toronto-Dominion
|4.4%
|9.0%
|13.4%
|9.4%
|National Bank of Canada
|3.8%
|6.8%
|10.6%
|7.4%
|Royal Bank of Canada
|3.9%
|6.2%
|10.1%
|7.1%
|Bank of Montreal
|4.4%
|3.6%
|8.0%
|5.6%
|Scotiabank
|5.9%
|1.7%
|7.6%
|5.3%
|Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce
|5.4%
|1.7%
|7.1%
|5.0%
(Source: DK Research Terminal, FactSet.)
BNS might have the highest yield of Canada's big six, but its growth outlook is tied for the weakest.
And TD is the strongest, courtesy of its strong push into U.S. banking.
31% of its business is in the U.S., and when the Horizon acquisition closes, TD will be one of the largest banks in the U.S.
What does TD's superior growth potential mean for long-term dividend investors?
|Time Frame (Years)
|7.9% CAGR Inflation-Adjusted S&P 500 Consensus
|5.4% Inflation-Adjusted BNS Consensus
|11.2% CAGR Inflation-Adjusted TD Consensus
|Difference Between Inflation-Adjusted TD Consensus And BNS Consensus
|5
|$1,465.25
|$1,298.31
|$1,697.24
|$398.93
|10
|$2,146.96
|$1,685.61
|$2,880.62
|$1,195.00
|15
|$3,145.84
|$2,188.45
|$4,889.09
|$2,700.64
|20
|$4,609.44
|$2,841.29
|$8,297.95
|$5,456.66
|25
|$6,753.99
|$3,688.88
|$14,083.59
|$10,394.72
|30
|$9,896.29
|$4,789.31
|$23,903.21
|$19,113.90
(Source: DK Research Terminal, FactSet.)
Over a 30-year retirement time frame, TD offers the potential for 24X inflation-adjusted returns compared to BNS's 5X.
That's $19 in extra real return for every $1 invested today.
|Time Frame (Years)
|Ratio Inflation-Adjusted TD Consensus/BNS Consensus
|Ratio Inflation-Adjusted TD Consensus vs. S&P consensus
|5
|1.31
|1.16
|10
|1.71
|1.34
|15
|2.23
|1.55
|20
|2.92
|1.80
|25
|3.82
|2.09
|30
|4.99
|2.42
(Source: DK Research Terminal, FactSet.)
TD offers 5X the return potential of BNS over the long term and is expected to more than double the real returns of the S&P.
Here are the rolling total returns for Canada's 3 biggest banks since 1999.
Looks pretty close, doesn't it? All three are market-thumping high-yield dividend growth powerhouses.
But remember that the GFC resulted in stricter banking regulations which increased banking costs and hurt profit growth through higher capital requirements.
TD's rolling returns are significantly better than BNS's since the GFC. In fact, its average 10-year rolling return is nearly twice as high.
BNS's big push into Latin America hasn't delivered on the growth it's hoped for.
TD's growth push into the U.S. has resulted in exactly the kind of growth management was expecting.
$1,000 invested in BNS, RY, and TD now pays annual dividends of:
BNS started in 2009 with an 8.1% yield, higher than RY or TD, but superior growth let its superior peers catchup and surpass it.
While BNS has market-matching return potential through 2025, TD has Buffett-like 18% return potential thanks to its superior growth.
Long-term analysts expect 13% to 14% returns from TD, its historical pre-GFC returns.
And that's also what it offers over the next six years.
18% annual returns for three years is literally Buffett-like, thanks to TD's strong growth and attractive valuation.
However, 13% to 14% long-term return potential is also Buffett-like.
How would you like to earn a very safe 4.4% yield today while earning market-beating Buffett-like returns for decades?
Well, that's what TD has done in the past and is expected to continue delivering in the future.
There are no risk-free companies, and no company is right for everyone. You have to be comfortable with the fundamental risk profile.
How do we quantify, monitor, and track such a complex risk profile? By doing what big institutions do.
DK uses S&P Global's global long-term risk-management ratings for our risk rating.
The DK risk rating is based on the global percentile of a company's risk management compared to 8,000 S&P-rated companies covering 90% of the world's market cap.
S&P's risk management scores factor in things like:
|Classification
|S&P LT Risk-Management Global Percentile
|
Risk-Management Interpretation
|
Risk-Management Rating
|BTI, ILMN, SIEGY, SPGI, WM, CI, CSCO, WMB, SAP, CL
|100
|Exceptional (Top 80 companies in the world)
|Very Low Risk
|Toronto Dominion Bank
|96
|
Exceptional
|
Very Low Risk
|Bank of Montreal
|94
|
Exceptional
|
Very Low Risk
|Scotiabank
|92
|
Exceptional
|
Very Low Risk
|Royal Bank of Canada
|91
|
Exceptional
|
Very Low Risk
|Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce
|87
|
Very Good
|
Very Low Risk
|National Bank of Canada
|79
|
Good, Bordering On Very Good
|
Low Risk
|Ultra SWANs
|74
|Good
|Low Risk
|Dividend Aristocrats
|67
|Above-Average (Bordering On Good)
|Low Risk
|Master List average
|61
|Above-Average
|Low Risk
|Dividend Kings
|60
|Above-Average
|Low Risk
|Dividend Champions
|55
|Average
|Medium Risk
(Source: DK Research Terminal.)
All of the Canadian banks have good, very good, or exceptional long-term risk management, according to S&P, but TD is #1.
When the facts change, I change my mind. What do you do, sir?" - John Maynard Keynes.
There are no sacred cows at iREIT or Dividend Kings. Wherever the fundamentals lead, we always follow. That's the essence of disciplined financial science, the math behind retiring rich and staying rich in retirement.
Let me be clear: I'm NOT calling the bottom in BNS or TD (I'm not a market-timer).
Blue-Chip quality does NOT mean "can't fall hard and fast in a bear market."
Fundamentals are all that determine safety and quality, and my recommendations.
While I can't predict the market in the short term, here's what I can tell you about BNS and TD.
BNS is one of the world's highest quality and safest banks. But TD is higher quality and even safer.
BNS is the highest-yielding Canadian bank but is tied for the slowest growing.
TD offers a 1.5% lower yield but 9% growth, in-line with management's long-term growth guidance and the best of any Canadian bank.
Both TD and BNS are about 20% undervalued, very low-risk Ultra SWANs; TD offers 18% return potential through 2025, while BNS has a market-matching 10% annual return.
Long-term TD could deliver 5X better income and total returns than BNS and about 2.5X better than the S&P.
Today's best available evidence indicates that TD is the clear choice among Canadian banks.
If I were going to own a bank for the long-term, I can think of no better choice than TD.
TD checks all the boxes whether you're looking for safe, high-yield, impeccable risk management, a fortress balance sheet, or excellent long-term income and return potential.
