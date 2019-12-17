Alliance Resource Partners: Stock Is Sliding, Now What

Michael Wiggins De Oliveira profile picture
Michael Wiggins De Oliveira
Marketplace

Summary

  • Alliance Resource Partners has seen its share price lose momentum in the past several weeks.
  • With natural gas prices dropping so considerably of late, there's less demand for thermal coal.
  • ARLP's high cash distribution isn't likely to be meaningfully cut in 2023.
  • How to think about these recent developments.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at Deep Value Returns. Learn More »

Net Zero and Carbon Neutral Concepts Net Zero Emissions Goals A climate-neutral long-term strategy Ready to put wooden blocks by hand with green net center icon and green icon on gray background.

Sakorn Sukkasemsakorn

Investment Thesis

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) has seen its unit price slide as investors reconsider the appeal of investing in thermal coal.

There are several headwinds impacting this investment. Not only have natural gas prices significantly weakened in

Chart
Data by YCharts

SA premium

SA premium

SEC filing

SEC filing

Strong Investment Potential

My Marketplace highlights a portfolio of undervalued investment opportunities - stocks with rapid growth potential, driven by top quality management, while these stocks are cheaply valued.

I follow countless companies and select for you the most attractive investments. I do all the work of picking the most attractive stocks.

Investing Made EASY

As an experienced professional, I highlight the best stocks to grow your savings: stocks that deliver strong gains.

    • Deep Value Returns' Marketplace continues to rapidly grow.
    • Check out members' reviews.
    • High-quality, actionable insightful stock picks.
    • The place where value is everything.

This article was written by

Michael Wiggins De Oliveira profile picture
Michael Wiggins De Oliveira
41.08K Followers
High upside energy, commodity, tech, and dividend stocks
THANK YOU for all the help that everyone has so kindly offered me, in how to think about businesses from different perspectives.

DEEP VALUE RETURNS: The only Marketplace with real performance. No gimmicks. I provide a hand-holding service. Plus regular stock updates.

We are all working together to compound returns.

WARNING: Any stocks that you feel like buying after discussions with me are your responsibility.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (6)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.