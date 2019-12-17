Sakorn Sukkasemsakorn

Investment Thesis

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) has seen its unit price slide as investors reconsider the appeal of investing in thermal coal.

There are several headwinds impacting this investment. Not only have natural gas prices significantly weakened in the past several weeks but also, recession concerns are impacting investors' appetite to invest in thermal coal.

However, I maintain that these concerns are over-discounting the fact that ARLP has already priced and committed 94% of its coal sales for 2023. And about 65% of its 2024 book has also already been priced and committed.

Thermal Coal is Being Choked Off

Data by YCharts

Since my prior bullish ARLP article, the share price is down 9% and doesn't seem to be slowing down. However, I believe that even if some portion of this sell off could be warranted, investors are being unnecessarily bearish on thermal coal's prospects.

Recall, Alliance Resource Partners is predominantly in the thermal coal business. It is a sunsetting industry. I believe that everyone reading this would agree with this comment.

What investors have to form a view on is how long thermal coal will still be used for? And whether there's enough cash flow left in ARLP to be extracted out of this business.

And then, to further complicate matters, recent volatility in natural gas prices is also plaguing thermal coals prospects, as both energy sources are interchangeable. But natural gas is preferable if natural gas is priced below $4 mmbtu.

Hence, with natural gas prices falling significantly since the start of 2023, there's even more impetus to phase out thermal coal.

This naturally leads us to discuss ARLP's financial position.

ARLP's Strong Financial Footing

ARLP's balance sheet holds approximately $130 million of net debt (approximately $430 million in debt and $300 million in cash). Given that the bulk of its debt is tied up to its $400 million 2025 senior notes, I believe that the logical course of action would be to retire all or at least the majority of these notes in 2025.

That being said, consider that ARLP's notes carry a 7.5% coupon while its equity carries a +12% free cash flow yield. So, while it makes more mathematical sense to repurchase shares rather than pay back their debt, I suspect that having any debt on its book puts off some investors.

After all, the majority of its shareholders are likely to be retail investors, as few institutions would have the mandate to invest in a polluting coal company. And to build a more ''enticing'' narrative for prospective investors, being debt free would certainly sweeten ARLP's appeal.

Consequently, I believe that in the coming quarters, we'll be hearing more from ARLP's decision to deal with its 2025 senior notes.

ARLP Yield in Focus

SA premium

ARLP recently declared its $0.70 quarterly dividend. Typically, I would annualize this figure, as annualizing a dividend simply means multiplying by 4.

But I understand that this dividend isn't guaranteed. But at the same time, I believe that we should all recognize two further insights.

The whole appeal of investing in a thermal coal company is to get a large dividend out of the business. Management also recognizes this and they won't meaningfully reduce their dividend (or unit distribution) unless market conditions became particularly hostile.

Furthermore, keep in mind that last quarter's dividend (or unit distribution) had a coverage ratio of 3.63x.

The Bottom Line

SEC filing

ARLP gets a lot of bad press amongst investors. But I believe this is not justified. After all, a quarter of the business is held by the Chairman and CEO Joseph Craft, and his wife.

With that understanding as part of our discussion, I believe that we can rely on Craft to do everything in his power to maximize the value of the company, through very high return on investment allocations, cash distributions, and share repurchases.