Sea Limited (SE) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Mar. 07, 2023 11:15 AM ETSea Limited (SE)
Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript March 7, 2023 7:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Min Ju Song - Senior Manager, Group Chief Corporate Officer’s Office

Forrest Li - Chairman & Group Chief Executive Officer

Tony Hou - Group Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Pang Vitt - Goldman Sachs

Alicia Yap - Citigroup

Piyush Choudhary - HSBC

Thomas Chong - Jefferies

Jiong Shao - Barclays

Varun Ahuja - Credit Suisse

Ranjan Sharma - JPMorgan

Operator

Good morning and good evening. Welcome to the Sea Limited Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results Conference Call. All participants will be in listen-only mode [Operator Instructions]. Please note this event is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Ms. Min Ju Song. Please go ahead.

Min Ju Song

Hello, everyone, and welcome to Sea's 2022 fourth quarter and full year earnings conference call. I am Min Ju Song from Sea's Group Chief Corporate Officer's office. Before we continue, I would like to remind you that we may make forward-looking statements, which are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties and may not be realized in the future for various reasons as stated in our press release.

Also, this call includes a discussion of certain non-GAAP financial measures, such as adjusted EBITDA. We believe these measures can enhance our investors' understanding of the actual cash flows of our major businesses when used as a complement to our GAAP disclosures. For a discussion of the use of non-GAAP financial measures and reconciliation with the closest GAAP measures, please refer to the section on non-GAAP financial measures in our press release.

I have with me Sea's Chairman and Group Chief Executive Officer, Forrest Li; Group Chief Financial Officer, Tony Hou; and Group Chief Corporate Officer, Yanjun Wang. Our management will share strategy and business updates, operating highlights

