BlackSky Technology Inc. (BKSY) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Mar. 07, 2023 11:22 AM ETBlackSky Technology Inc. (BKSY), BKSY.WS
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
135.09K Followers

BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE:BKSY) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call March 7, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Aly Bonilla - Vice President of Investor Relations

Brian O'Toole - Chief Executive Officer

Henry Dubois - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Josh Sullivan - The Benchmark Company

Jaeson Schmidt - Lake Street

Scott Deuschle - Credit Suisse

Edison Yu - Deutsche Bank

Austin Moeller - Canaccord Genuity

Griffin Boss - B. Riley Securities

Caleb Henry - Quilty Analytics

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to BlackSky Technology's Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers' remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Please note, this conference call is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the call over to Aly Bonilla, BlackSky's Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead, Aly.

Aly Bonilla

Good morning, and thank you for joining us.

Today, I'm joined by our Chief Executive Officer, Brian O'Toole, and our Chief Financial Officer, Henry Dubois. On today's call, Brian will provide some highlights on the quarter and accomplishments over the last year and give a strategic update on the business. Henry will then review the company's fourth quarter and full year financial results and provide an outlook for 2023. Following our prepared remarks, we will open the line for your questions.

A replay of this conference call will be available from approximately 12:50 p.m. Easter Time today through March 21. Information to access the replay can be found in today's press release. Additionally, a webcast of this earnings call will be available in the Investor Relations section of our website at www.blacksky.com. In conjunction with today's call, we have posted a quarterly earnings presentation on the Investor Relations website that you may use to follow along

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.