Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) is a solid company, but a weak order book and a stock trading near its all-time high could portend a slide in the stock if the economy hits some bumps in the road.

Company Profile

VPG is in the sensor and measurement business. It makes precision measurement and sensing tools, including sensors, weighing solutions, and measurement systems. The company was spun off from Vishay Intertechnology (VSH) in 2010. The company operates in 3 segments: Sensors, Weighing Solutions, and Measurement Systems.

Within the Sensors segment, the company makes precision resistors and strain gage products. Precision resistors are used in applications that depend on a high degree of precision and stability, and are typically used in high-tech industries such as aerospace, electric battery management, fiber optics, and semiconductor testing. Strain gage products, meanwhile, measure the surface strain of an applied force and are used in stress analysis for things like airplanes and vehicles.

The Weighing Solution segment is made up of products used to precisely measure things such as weight, force, pressure, motion, torque, tilt, and acceleration. Its primary products in this segment are load cells and force measurement transducers, which are used in variety of industries, from construction to medical.

The Measurement Systems segment is focused on the steel and aluminum industries. It provides highly specialized systems to these industries for things such as production, materials development, and safety testing.

Company Presentation

The company operates its own manufacturing plants throughout the world. Its main facilities are located in the U.S., Canada, China, Israel, India, Germany, and Japan.

Opportunities and Risks

For a company like VPG, optimizing its manufacturing footprint, driving efficiencies, and capacity expansion are all keys to drive growth. For asset-heavy companies, taking out costs and improving operational efficiencies is always a top priority.

This has meant having to close older, less-efficient plants. On this end, the company recently shut down a legacy strain gage facility in Israel, which is projected to save the company $1 million in annual savings. Earlier, it shut down 2 facilities in China and consolidated them into its India plant.

At the same time, the company is investing in things like manufacturing automation, which is meant to help both increase production capacity while at the same time reducing costs. On this front, the company recently expanded a facility in Japan that supports automated manufacturing lines for the production of its precision resistors.

The company is also looking to complete a manufacturing project in India early this year. The new plant in India is expected to "optimize the cost structure for weighing solutions," as well as support future designs.

Along these, lines, product innovation and investing in growth areas is another area VPG is targeting. The company has said over the past few years that more and more industries have needed its products, among them semi-test equipment, agricultural equipment, auto safety testing, and consumer applications. It's now looking to get design wins in growth areas like EVS, data centers, and 5G infrastructure, as well.

Discussing its strategic initiatives on its Q4 earnings call, CEO Ziv Shoshani said:

"In terms of internal investments, 2022 was another important year for us as we continue to streamline our manufacturing capability while expanding our ability to address new higher volume opportunities that will further accelerate our growth." "I've mentioned on previous earnings calls, our infrastructure projects for precision resistors and load cells, which follow the significant investments we have already made over the past several years. As we complete our current projects in 2023, we expect capital spending to return to a more historical levels of approximately 4% to 4.5% of revenue."

M&A is another opportunity for VPG, and it has a history of making accretive acquisitions at attractive multiples. The company says it is seeing more potential on this front. Given its asset-heavy nature, the more scale VGP can get organically or through acquisitions the better.

Company Presentation

Turning to risks, VPG's results can be a bit lumpy, as several parts of its business can be project-driven. In fact, each segment saw its bill-to-book ratio fall below 1x in Q4, indicating a drop in demand.

VPG's Measurement Segment, which serves the steel market, is particularly project-driven; although it's not the only segment that is impacted by customer projects. Measurement is its smallest segment in terms of revenue, but it carries the highest margins. The Measurement segment saw its book-to-bill fall to 0.7x. The company cited slowing orders in the steel business and the timing of projects in vehicle safety testing. However, it said customer engagement and quote activity was robust, which could be good for the 2nd half.

Weighing Solution also saw its book-to-bill fall to below 1x, coming in at 0.82x in Q4. The company called out timing around OEM projects as well as the "streamlining of the supply chain in precision agriculture and in Europe and Asia for industrial weighing applications."

Sensors' book-to-bill ratio, meanwhile, dropped to 0.76x. This was the result of slower order in semi-test equipment and for advanced sensors in the consumer segment. VPG said it expects orders to improve in the first half given current customer discussions.

VPG is also serving a number of end markets that can be economically sensitive. Some aren't such as military, avionics, and space, while other such as steel, industrials, and auto can be.

Valuation

VPG currently trades at about 9.2x the 2023 consensus calling for $64.9 million in EBITDA. Based on the 2024 consensus of $72 million, it trades at 8.3x.

On a PE basis, its trades at a forward PE of 16.5x based on the 2023 consensus of $2.68.

Revenue is projected to grow 6% in 2023 and 8.5% in 2024.

The stock looks relatively attractively priced versus its industrial components and testing peers.

VPG Valuation Vs Peers (FinBox)

Conclusion

Despite the weak order book, VPG is trading near an all-time high. It's a well-run company, but it's facing some headwinds due to project timing and the economy. If the stock was trading at a nice discount to where it's historically traded, I'd be more excited, but at current levels, I feel there is more downside versus upside.

FinBox

Its book-to-bill ratio across all segments says that order demand has weakened. And while the company is expecting orders to pick up based on talks with customers, there is no guarantee those materialize in this environment. Given the risk of an earnings miss with the stock near an all-time, I feel there is downside to $33, which would put its EV/EBITDA multiple at around 7x, a level it's frequently been valued at in the past.