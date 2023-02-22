Osisko Gold Royalties: A Solid Buy-The-Dip Candidate

Taylor Dart profile picture
Taylor Dart
26.96K Followers

Summary

  • Osisko Gold Royalties is one of the best-performing royalty/streaming companies, up 11% year-to-date and flat in 2022 vs. a 3%/11% decline in the Gold Miners Index, respectively.
  • I attribute the outperformance to disciplined growth and considerable exploration success across its portfolio, with it set up for several record years ahead.
  • A key development is the AUY/AEM/PAAS deal that increases AEM's mill capacity in the region, making Osisko the premier way to get exposure to AEM's world-class portfolio with inflation protection.
  • Given Osisko's industry-leading growth, capital discipline, and superior jurisdictional profile relative to peers, I see the stock as a Buy on dips.
An open-pit mine

Claude Laprise

2022 was a tough year for the Gold Miners Index (GDX) and while several miners rallied to finish the year in the seasonally strong period, we've seen considerable gains given back since January. The poor performance on a trailing one-year basis

This article was written by

Taylor Dart profile picture
Taylor Dart
26.96K Followers
"A bull market is when you check your stocks every day to see how much they went up. A bear market is when you don't bother to look anymore."- John Hammerslough - Disclosure: I am not a financial advisor. All articles are my opinion - they are not suggestions to buy or sell any securities. Perform your own due diligence and consult a financial professional before trading or investing.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of OR, AEM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: Taylor Dart is not a Registered Investment Advisor or Financial Planner. This writing is for informational purposes only. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Taylor Dart expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing. Given the volatility in the precious metals sector, position sizing is critical, so when buying small-cap precious metals stocks, position sizes should be limited to 5% or less of one's portfolio.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.