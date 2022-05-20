Tesla May Have Gotten The Lithium Equation Wrong

Mar. 07, 2023 12:34 PM ETTesla, Inc. (TSLA)PILBF, OROCF, AKE:CA2 Comments
Long Term Tips profile picture
Long Term Tips
Marketplace

Summary

  • Tesla, Inc. recently announced that it had broken ground on a lithium refinery in Texas, with initial production expected by the end of the year.
  • The company claims that this will allow them to avoid high lithium prices, as lithium supply is more refinery-limited than it is mining-limited.
  • An examination of available data suggests that this is largely mistaken, with lithium concentrates appearing to be far more limited.
  • Regardless of the apparent factual miscommunication, a lithium refinery is a great investment for Tesla as it will allow the company to secure its supply chain and qualify for EV tax credits.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at Green Growth Giants. Learn More »

Tesla charging at supercharger station

Bjorn Bakstad

At the recent Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Investor Day event, the company announced that it had broken ground on a lithium refinery to supply its North American operations with battery-grade lithium compounds. While I think this is

Time needed to bring a lithium project to production

Albemarle

Global lithium production and reserves by country

United States Geological Survey

Electric vehicles are on the rise, and those leading the change are often seen to be the automakers. I disagree. While I like GM, the suppliers behind the automakers have the most to gain. But that's just one component of the green transition. In 2017, I created a portfolio centered on decarbonization that his since grown over 400%; I want to share that experience with you. With a regularly updated portfolio, exclusive research, and direct access to myself, there’s no reason that you too can’t take part in the exciting market. Start your free trial to Green Growth Giants now!

This article was written by

Long Term Tips profile picture
Long Term Tips
7.67K Followers
Beat the Market with the #1 Service for Clean Energy Investments

I tend to focus on long-term stock ideas, oftentimes rooted in tech or EVs. I have been a casual investor for years with solid returns and want to share what I have learned with others who may find value in my thoughts.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.