Funtay/iStock via Getty Images

Background

I have often focused on undercovered companies with the potential to change the clean energy market. I believe 5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM) is very overlooked and has the ability to showcase the applicability of boron for the green energy industry. Public market investors don't understand the value of boron because there has not yet been any pure play boron mining companies on the world stage. The only real competition in the US for the boron mining assets is Rio Tinto which has a mine in Boron, California. 30% of the world's boron comes from the California town of the same name, the US is looking for a way to diversify its borate assets. To protect the boron industry the United States has designated Fort Cady, a California based boron project, as a critical infrastructure site. Another major mining company, MP Materials (MP), has also been granted this distinction. I previously wrote about MP Material's connections with the US Government here.

5E Advanced Materials Investor Presentation

Boron is an extremely under-covered and underrated asset for the electric vehicle and clean energy industries. The applications of boron can range from being used to make windmill blades to temperature control technology in nuclear reactors. Since there is such a wide range of use cases for boron I believe that investors will soon see the need for this critical mineral on the world stage. The risks of continuing to use oil and gas to power our lives is well documented. The new wave of green energy will help spark more sustainable ways to power our society.

Corporate Development

Having a strong corporate development team is very crucial in the mining industry. Due to the high cost of capital and the relationships that need to be maintained along the life of the mine. 5E has an extremely developed management team with over 20 years of experience on average. In addition, human capital is as available as it is necessary to pull off such an expansive project. While high cost of capital doesn't totally apply to 5E, the vertically integrated model means that there needs to be people on every level of the internal supply chain that know their role and know their responsibilities. Whether 5E develops strong teams and working relationships among multiple different companies will either make or break the company post production.

5E Advanced Materials Investor Presentation

Project Details and Risks

5E utilizes a mining method called "in situ" or "solution mining." This is done by drilling into the earth and pumping in a solution that dissolves the minerals and then pumping the end product back up. Solution mining functions very differently than traditional open pit mining, The process of solution mining is way less capital-intensive. Typically in situ mining costs between 25-25 million. Traditional open pit mines generally cost around 500 million dollars. This has freed up capital to construct multi-million dollar facilities to create boron derivates. for This allows for 5E to invest resources that traditionally would have been needed to fund mining operations to instead be invested in other avenues.

5E Advanced Materials

When investors look at mining companies they often don't consider the actual transportation costs of the ore. There may be many links in the production chain between the mining of these ores and the final product. 5E does this in house at the Fort Cady facility. This is a big risk as it requires capital to be deployed before production begins. When considering a mining company in pre-production, investors need to look at present, future, and past costs. 5E has invested close to 100 million dollars into their Fort Cady location through convertible notes, by diluting these notes 5E has managed to support their operations. Investors should also consider that many of these note offerings were made when the company was worth between 10-20 dollars per share, which is much higher than the most recent closing price of 7 dollars. While undervalued notes and 100 million of startup capital may seem like a lot for a company valued at 350 million, it's important not to miss the forest for the trees. Other companies competing for similar relationships with manufacturers operate open pit mines, which typically have 500 million dollars in pre-production costs. In comparison to the open pit mine's pre-production cost 5E's seems much more reasonable and that's not even factoring in the savings made by the company in post-production because of their already existing transportation and smelting/refining infrastructure.

5E Advanced Materials

The low cost of boron makes it more reliable than lithium in the long run. Lithium derivatives used in batteries have risen by more than 100%. The price has too high due to demand from the auto, pharmaceutical, and hardware industries. This has hurt the feasibility of obtaining lithium for the emerging clean energy industry. In the same period as lithium, boron only rose by 20%. This is mainly due to the low visibility of boron on the world stage.

Production and Potential Future Earnings

Production numbers are extremely important and 5E is looking to produce 90,000 tons of boric acid per annum. With an average cost of $750 per ton of boric acid this would mean a profit of $67,500,000 per year. This figure doesn't even include the sulfate of potash reserves which will likely total 40,000 tons per annum at a price of $900+ per ton. For a company only worth $350 million, and factoring 30% for taxes and other production expenses, 5E could be looking at $72,450,000 per annum after the Q2 2023 start date. This would give the company a 4.83 P/E ratio after the first year. However, this doesn't include future dilution from convertible notes that many private equity funds have acquired from 5E. I don't believe these will be meaningful because the total cost of these notes come to 60 million dollars at the price of $17.60. For 5E this was a great deal because they were able to raise money for 2.5x the current market price.

In terms of how much 5E will mine the 90,000 and 40,000 tons are not even close to cracking the 327 mega tonnes of mineable assets at Fort Cady. 5E has a 4 stage plan to get to 450,000 tons of production per year: Stage 2 and 3 are projecting 160,000 tons of boric acid and 40,000 tons of sulfate of potash, while stage 4 will double these numbers to around 500,000 tons of boric acid and 160,000 tons of sulfate of potash. This would net 5E around $700,000,000 of EBITDA after considering conservative boron and sulfate of potash price hikes.

Risky Growth Investment With Potential

5E Advanced Materials Price Return Seeking Alpha

The price return for 5E has been underwhelming in the past 12 months. This poor performance especially affected growth stocks that had limited present value. In terms of price we are likely close to a bottom due to the fundamental factors outlined above. However, investors need to understand that there are many risks with pre production mining companies. I have outlined some of the production risks in the corporate development and the project details and risks section.

Takeaway

5E's biggest strength is their pricing power. Typically the mining industry has a very high cost of capital and large maintenance expenses. Since 5E has their own facilities to produce boron derivatives it lowers their cost basis. Meaning that boron could generate a similar amount of money as lithium miners without large price swings. Overall I am bullish on 5E from these levels. The only way I would abandon this bullish view is if production is not reached by the end of 2023. I believe this is a long-term investment that could pay off in a big way in the coming years.