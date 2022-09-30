chombosan

Introduction

I have written several articles about lidar companies; this is my first attempt to review MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS). I have reserved my opinion about the company because it was difficult to understand what the lidar business was for MicroVision. I have looked at the sensor called MAVIN, trying to locate data points to compare to other companies, and I could not find any.

MicroVision has no announcements about design deals. Not even NDAs mention relationships without naming customers. There would be revenue if they were working relationships, and MicroVision has no product revenue reported in 2022, as per the attached consolidated statement of operations.

MicroVision Consolidated Statement of Operations, 4th Quarter and Full Year 2022 (MicroVision, Inc.)

In 2023, I am no longer interested in the potential of lidar as a motivation to invest. The companies will be producing revenues from sales of sensors and let that reality guide the investment thesis. Investment models for companies like Luminar (LAZR) or Innoviz (INVZ) continue to include the so-called "order book," an estimate where the company is trying to predict revenues based on the volume of vehicles and products installed without a single commitment by the customer to do so. Even if the company is selected for a design deal, which is fitting the sensor in the model of a vehicle and providing it with all the original specifications, it does not guarantee sensors will be installed or the predicted book value will turn into revenue. Finally, even if production starts, the volumes of vehicles sold when lidar remains an option can create gaps in those forecast models.

Enter the CEO of MicroVision, Sumit Sharma, criticized those deliberations in another lidar company in his opening remarks during a conference call discussing Q4 and a review of 2022. However, only seconds earlier, he said the following:

Let me start with MAVIN update. For long range LiDAR, MAVIN meet and exceed OEM expectations for seamless roofline integration for high-speed highway pilot. Nobody is offering a mature product with the size, performance or cost. We challenge MAVIN best-in-class status period. Let's just put any speculation to rest. Roofline integration is the dominant requirement across RFQ for long range LiDAR for 2023. While our competition is starting these design cycles to deliver on size, cost and performance, we are ready with the product now that goes to production over the next several years.

I think it is not easy to understand the meaning behind those words. Example: The company has no OEM customers. How is MAVIN ready for production if it has not been fitted in any vehicle in cooperation with OEMs? No OEM has been seen using MAVIN in testing. What does it make MAVIN best in class, since nobody independently assessed it in any comparison, and there are no details of specifications offering such a comparison?

Furthermore, CEO Sharma provided the following description of product offerings from Ibeo Automotive:

Second source of revenue would be from flash lidar for industrial sales. Our acquisition of Ibeo assets included their sequential flash-based sensor developed for automotive standards. We expect to bring to market industrial products based on this LiDAR to address various channels with a more cost competitive industrial solution. We believe this is a substantial near-term market that can start revenue cycles faster and allow us to offer a competitive performance and price for the industrial market. This flash sensor has a fully developed custom ASIC, which makes us cost competitive and ready for scale. We expect non-automotive sales to start in 2023 and grow significantly from there.

He continued:

Third source of revenue, automotive short-range LiDAR. With the current ASIC development for flash sensor, we expect to offer a 180-degree field of view short-range LiDAR sensor in a compact format or RFQ from multiple automotive OEMs in 2023. Long-term this product would have higher volume than MAVIN at a lower ASP. I expect this product to run an existing manufacturing line with some customization. Several OEMs on multiple continents have RFQ opportunities in 2023 for this product. I'm very excited about this LiDAR product and the revenue opportunities made possible with our asset to acquisition.

Acquiring Ibeo Automotive appears to make a breakthrough for MicroVision, but what does Ibeo offer that is so valuable?

We are lucky because Ibeo left datasheets describing the sensors' specifications. First, Ibeo uses flash technology. Sequential refers to firing lasers in sequence using a VCSEL chip packed with as many as 10K lasers and received for processing by SPAD chip. At the rudimentary level, the technology is based on the same principle that Ouster (OUST) uses in the OS family of spinning sensors and the forward-looking DF, short for digital flash using, in this case, not multi-beam but shutter method.

Ibeo has had several designs since its second beginning in 2009 when it split from SICK AG, a prominent 2D lidar company. The most recently made sensor-catching design deal was ibeoNEXT. The other was a set of sensors referred to as Lux.

Still, Ibeo went through voluntary bankruptcy by the end of 2022, which is how MicroVision came to possess those assets.

Bankrupt Ibeo was bankrupt for a reason

In general terms, bankruptcy is a result of financial failure. An organization fails to manage the core business to produce revenue, neglecting to sustain business and required growth. Quanergy (OTCPK:QNGYQ), which went bankrupt recently in voluntary proceedings, had accumulated a deficit of $455.6 million as of September 30, 2022. The total assets left were sold at the auction for $3M. Quanergy had revenues, but operating costs and poor product quality could not sustain the business.

MicroVision bought Ibeo for $15M. But unlike Quanergy, which was left in the wind, Ibeo had some big, industry-based backers. ZF Friedrichshafen is a huge German conglomerate with 38B Euro revenue in 2021, which owned 40% of the company. ZF, the car parts maker among engineering services, appears on many presentation slides of various lidar companies, including Aeva (AEVA). Although the history of ownership dates to 2016, in 2020, ZF was exploring options for a possible sale. Ibeo was looking for new investors after receiving a large contract from an automaker, the Great Wall Motor Company of China. The price for the whole company was estimated at the time as $235M due to expected negative cash flows, much lower than the financial models offered for lidar companies going through the SPAC route to list on the US exchanges.

In 2021, it appears a new investor was found but not in the leader's capacity to take over the ZF role. Chinese AAC Technologies enlisted as a minority shareholder. Despite a contract and two financially stable backers, Ibeo declared a lack of investment in the company as a reason for bankruptcy by the end of 2022. In my take, backers walked away.

It appears that touted as the most significant series automotive deal at the time, won by Ibeo, fell apart. Great Wall Motor Company put RoboSense sensors on its car. There is a possibility that the deal may not have gone through due to some political tension. Still, in the case of Luminar, the company is providing lidar to a Chinese customer, and China is a big part of the future strategy. So what could be the other reason?

I turned to the product to look for answers. I looked at the datasheet of the ibeoNEXT sensor and compared it to the RoboSense M-1 sensor, seen on the Great Wall of China car. I also looked at RoboSense's short-range sensor RS-LiDAR-E1, intrigued by CEO Sharma's declaration on short-range offering from Ibeo.

Flash Sensor Visual Comparison (Company Data Author)

I conclude that ibeoNEXT has low resolution at 99K points per second. Its field of view at the long range of 200 meters has a horizontal view of only 11.2° and a vertical of 5.6° while RoboSense offers 750K PPS at 120° horizontal and 25° vertical. When counting two returns, the RoboSense sensor produces 1.5M PPS. It is essential to mention that M-1 is based on MEMS technology, not flash. Both points per second and FoV are inferior to M-1.

A short-range sensor from RoboSense also uses flash technology. That sensor has FoV of horizontal 120° and 90° vertical. The short-range version of ibeoNEXT has FoV of 60° x 30°, so significantly less than E-1. It can be programmed to 80 meters, but data specifications are shown with 50 meters range. The angular resolution provided by Ibeo on the datasheet allows for calculating 3.5K points per second, a relatively poor score. Both points per second and FoV are inferior to M-1 and E-1. In my opinion, those scores are the reasons why RoboSense replaced Ibeo.

Therefore, I believe Ibeo's bankruptcy was not just a coincidence of bad market conditions and a sudden lack of interest in lidar technology. I suspect significant investment was needed to develop or pivot from ibeoNEXT to improve specifications, and ZF opted out.

Lidar development is a high-cost endeavour

Opex 2022 in MM (Financial Statements - Author)

Luminar and Innoviz have reported their results for 2022. However, I want to identify a single point, research and development spent. Luminar has spent $185M, and Innoviz did $95M in R&D. Not all were cash, as some of it is in share compensation. However, the sheer volume of investment is massive. MicroVision did about $30M in 2022. Having $83M of cash and adding a large contingent of 250 new staff, in my view, even with the prediction of $15M in revenue, the company will have difficulty sustaining the development of MAVIN. Even more difficult when adding the development of a flash sensor. Why? Because the ibeoNEXT was not ready for mass scale-up and sales. Otherwise, why would Ibeo not produce revenues and prevent its bankruptcy?

If MicroVison could win a design deal, the other aspect is the timeline. It takes a long time for the lidar sensor to end up on the car. Innoviz announced a $2B deal with BMW in 2018. In 2023 Innoviz will see $12 to $15M from that cooperation. MicroVision leadership also speaks about long timelines, so where does the money come from to deliver a successful deal in the next 3 to 5 years? In my opinion, there are no resources to support the timeline.

Net Cash Used in Operations 2022 (Financial Statements - Author)

Conclusion

I am adding Hesai (HSAI) and MicroVision to my lidar companies' watch. Unfortunately, the MicroVision addition is not making an investment case in my assessment. MEMS companies are cash-dwarfing MicroVision. With the unclear specifications of the MAVIN sensor, no agreements to date, and questionable asset acquisition, I find the path to success unclear. In my view, the acquisition offers no growth potential without a significant cash injection into flash technology.

Expansion into non-auto areas is complicated, and for years much better sensors have been offered in the spin or the forward-looking category already. ibeoNEXT sensor has not left a prototype stage, and MicroVision has no manufacturing capacity or experience taking a product through a manufacturing ramp-up. Passing it to a third party will also be costly and time-consuming, without guaranteeing success. The company will be looking for significant financial resources to continue.

As an alternative scenario, an OEM design win could refute some of my concerns, helping the share price and producing necessary funding via equity offering. Until this happens, I believe MicroVision should be avoided with the sell recommendation.