ITT: Long-Term Linear Compounder In The Making

Mar. 07, 2023 12:50 PM ETITT Inc. (ITT)TSLA
Simple Investing profile picture
Simple Investing
Marketplace

Summary

  • ITT's Motion Technologies business is a global leader in brake pads, shock absorbers and sealing solutions for the automotive and rail markets.
  • The Industrial Process business segment of ITT is a global leader in centrifugal and twin-screw pumps for the chemical, energy, industrial and mining markets.
  • The Connect & Control business provides differentiated and highly engineered products to markets that are more than $20 billion in size and it has leadership position in mission-critical components.
  • In the long term, ITT targets a long-term revenue CAGR of 5% to 7%, adjusted segment operating margin of 20%, adjusted EPS growth CAGR of 10% and free cash flow margin between 11% to 13%.
  • The company has a very strong balance sheet, with more than enough dry powder for management to spend on capital expenditures, generate returns for shareholders through share repurchases and dividends.
  • This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, Outperforming the Market. Learn More »
Electronic Car Maker Telsa Reports Quarterly Earnings

Justin Sullivan

Investment thesis

I find that the opportunity with ITT (NYSE:ITT) is rather unique, in my view, as it is an unassuming industrial company without much hype. I shared with members of Outperforming the Market that ITT as a

Outperforming the Market

Outperforming the Market is focused on helping you outperform the market while having downside protection during volatile markets by providing you with comprehensive deep dive analysis articles, as well as access to The Barbell Portfolio.

The Barbell Portfolio has outperformed the S&P 500 by 41% in the past year through owning high conviction growth, value and contrarian stocks.

Apart from focusing on bottom-up fundamental research, we also provide you with intrinsic value, 1-year and 3-year price targets in The Price Target report

Join us for the 2-week free trial to get access to The Barbell Portfolio today!

This article was written by

Simple Investing profile picture
Simple Investing
3.7K Followers
High conviction growth and value ideas for long-term outperformance

I am a portfolio manager with experience working for a hedge fund and a long-only equity fund with more than $1 billion in assets under management and I have a track record for outperformance in my portfolio. I have been writing consistently, with an article published each day on Seeking Alpha and on my Marketplace service.

Focused on long term investing, I believe in a barbell strategy in a portfolio, where there are both growth and value elements, which will be reflected in my articles. 

I will be running a Marketplace service, Outperforming the Market, where I will share with you The Barbell Portfolio, which consists of high conviction growth and value stocks to help you outperform in the long-term, as well as The Price Target Report, which tells subscribers how much discount the stock is trading to intrinsic value and the upside potential. Lastly, subscribers will be able to get direct access to me and can ask me anything about the investment process or stock picks.

CFA charter holder and graduated with degrees in Finance and Accounting.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.