Global Economic Growth Accelerates To 8-Month High In February

Summary

  • Global business activity grew at its strongest rate for eight months in February, reviving further from the low seen last October.
  • Looking at the major developed economies, there was encouraging news from the US and Europe.
  • Looking ahead, prospects brightened globally in February, often linked to diminished recession fears, fewer energy market worries, signs of inflation peaking, improved supply conditions, and China's reopening of its economy.

Global finance concept. Europe

courtneyk

Global business activity grew at its strongest rate for eight months in February, reviving further from the low seen last October, according to the S&P Global PMI surveys based on data provided by over 30,000 companies. Growth was led by the service

Global PMI vs. GDP

Global PMI output by sector

Global PMI new orders by sector

Major emerging economies, output

Major emerging economies, output

Future output expectations

This article was written by

IHS Markit (Nasdaq: INFO) is a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions for the major industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company delivers next-generation information, analytics and solutions to customers in business, finance and government, improving their operational efficiency and providing deep insights that lead to well-informed, confident decisions. IHS Markit has more than 50,000 key business and government customers, including 80 percent of the Fortune Global 500 and the world’s leading financial institutions. Headquartered in London, IHS Markit is committed to sustainable, profitable growth.

Comments

