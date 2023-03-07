Ferguson plc (FERG) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Mar. 07, 2023 12:18 PM ETFerguson plc (FERG)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
135.1K Followers

Ferguson plc (NYSE:FERG) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call March 7, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Brian Lantz - VP of IR and Communications

Kevin Murphy - CEO

Bill Brundage - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Matthew Bouley - Barclays

Keith Hughes - Truist Securities

Kathryn Thompson - Thompson Research Group

David Manthey - Baird

McClaran Hayes - Zelman & Associates

Mike Dahl - RBC Capital Markets

Will Jones - Redburn

Gregor Kuglitsch - UBS

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. My name is Lauren, and I'll be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome you to Ferguson's Second Quarter Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Thank you.

I would now like to turn the call over to Mr. Brian Lantz, Ferguson's VP of Investor Relations and Communications. You may begin your conference.

Brian Lantz

Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Ferguson's second quarter earnings conference call and webcast. Hopefully, you've had a chance to review the earnings announcement we issued this morning. The announcement is available in the Investors section of our corporate website and on our SEC filings web page. A recording of this call will be made available later today.

I want to remind everyone that some of our statements today may be forward-looking. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Additional information is also included in our earnings announcement and in the section entitled Risk Factors in our Form 10-K available on our SEC website. Also, any forward-looking statements represent the company's expectations only as of today, and we specifically disclaim any obligation to update these statements.

In addition, on today's call, we will discuss certain non-GAAP financial measures. Please refer to our earnings presentation and announcement on our website for additional information

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.