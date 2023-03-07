Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (BBAR) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Mar. 07, 2023 12:29 PM ETBanco BBVA Argentina S.A. (BBAR)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
135.1K Followers

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call March 7, 2023 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Belén Fourcade - Investor Relations

Carmen Morillo Arroyo - CFO

Ines Lanusse - Investor Relations Officer

Conference Call Participants

Rodrigo Nistor - Latin Securities

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for waiting. At this time, we would like to welcome everyone to BBVA Argentina's Fourth Quarter 2022 Fiscal Year Results Conference Call. We would like to inform you that this event is being recorded. [Operator Instructions]

First of all, let me point out that some of the statements made during this conference call may be forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Safe Harbor provisions found in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 under U.S. federal securities law. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. Additional information concerning these factors is contained in BBVA Argentina's annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year 2021 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Today with us, we have Mrs. Carmen Morillo Arroyo, CFO; Mrs. Ines Lanusse, IRO; and Ms. Belén Fourcade, Investor Relations. Ms. Fourcade, you may begin your conference.

Belén Fourcade

Good morning, and welcome to BBVA Argentina's fourth quarter and 2022 fiscal year results conference call. Today's webinar will be supported by a slide presentation available on our Investor Relations website on the Financial Information section.

Speaking during today's call will be Ines Lanusse, our Investor Relations Officer, and Carmen Morillo Arroyo, our Chief Financial Officer, who will be available for the Q&A session. Please note that starting January 1, 2020, as per Central Bank regulations, we have begun reporting results applying hyperinflation accounting pursuant to IFRS rule IAS 29. For ease of comparability, 2021 and 2022 figures

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.