Illumina, Inc. (ILMN) Presents at 43rd Annual TD Cowen Health Care Conference (Transcript)

Mar. 07, 2023 12:47 PM ETIllumina, Inc. (ILMN)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
135.1K Followers

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) 43rd Annual TD Cowen Health Care Conference March 7, 2023 9:50 AM ET

Company Participants

Joydeep Goswami - Chief Financial Officer & Chief Executive Officer

Salli Schwartz - Investor Relations

Conference Call Participants

Dan Brennan - Cowen and Company

Dan Brennan

Greetings, Day two of TD Cowen Healthcare Conference. I'm Dan Brennan. One of the tools analysts here. Really pleased to be joined with me on stage senior management team of Illumina. So to my left, we have Joydeep Goswami, who is the newly appointed permanent CFO, so congrats -- and COO. And we also have to his left, we have Salli Schwartz, who's lead IR at Illumina.

So first off, I'll welcome Joydeep and Salli.

Joydeep Goswami

Thank you, Dan.

Salli Schwartz

Thank you.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Dan Brennan

Awesome. So maybe a high-level way to kind of kick this off here. On the one hand, Illumina is at the very beginning stages of your latest high throughput product cycle, possibly the most impressive one technologically in your history. You have new markets for NGS are opening up, stock has lagged, hence the upside opportunity is significant. At the same time, competition has arguably never been more material, there's been notable pressure on your clinical customers and it's not clear when that lifts, and you're dealing with material uncertainty of the GRAIL deal.

So given you just took the CFO role, I would be interested to hear how you think of the current and future setup for Illumina, should investors be worried about some of these headwinds or rather more excited for the opportunity?

Joydeep Goswami

It's a long question, but let me try to parse that down. Look, when I look out and stepping into the role as part of Illumina's leadership team, we're incredibly excited, and I'm personally

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.