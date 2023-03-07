AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) Cowen 43rd Annual Healthcare Conference (Transcript)

Mar. 07, 2023 12:48 PM ETAbbVie Inc. (ABBV)
AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Cowen 43rd Annual Healthcare Conference Call March 7, 2023 9:10 AM ET

Company Participants

Roopal Thakkar - Senior Vice President, Development and Regulatory Affairs and Chief Medical Officer

Robert Michael - Vice Chairman and President

Jeffrey Stewart - Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Stephen Scala - Cowen and Company, LLC

Stephen Scala

[Call Starts Abruptly] Cowen conference again this year. We have four members of management. By the way, I don't have a mic, so I'm just going to talk loudly. Hopefully, you can all hear the questions. But we have four members of management here with us, Rob Michael, who is Vice Chairman and President; Scott Reents, who is Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; Jeff Stewart, who is Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer; and Roopal Thakkar, who is Senior Vice President of Development and Regulatory Affairs as well as Chief Medical Officer. So lot's going on at AbbVie these days, so let's jump right in.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Stephen Scala

In no particular order, let's start out with the kind of the future-looking type of question. What new indications and pipeline programs could generate Phase III go/no-go decisions this year that we as investors can look forward to as milestones?

Roopal Thakkar

Well, hey, it's Roopal. So I'll start. Are you guys hearing me, okay? Okay. Sorry about that. Here we go. I'll start out with RINVOQ just to say that we've covered rheumatology, IBD should be complete disease by the mid-year as we start seeing approvals there. And then there is another wave that we are looking at starting this year, and that is in the Phase III setting. So alopecia areata, hidradenitis suppurativa and lupus. So those are three other ones that will come, and then we'll get a Phase II readout in the vitiligo space around the middle of

