AFC Gamma, Inc. (AFCG) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Mar. 07, 2023 12:52 PM ETAFC Gamma, Inc. (AFCG)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
135.1K Followers

AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call March 7, 2023 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Gabe Katz - Chief Legal Officer

Leonard Tannenbaum - Chief Executive Officer

Jonathan Kalikow - Head, Real Estate

Robyn Tannenbaum - President

Brett Kaufman - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Gaurav Mehta - Hutton Group

Michael Elias - Cowen

Operator

Good day and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the AFC Gamma Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speaker’s presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]

Please be advised that today’s conference is being recorded. I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Gabe Katz, Chief Legal Officer. Please go ahead.

Gabe Katz

Good morning. And thank you all for joining AFC Gamma’s earnings call for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022. I’m joined this morning by Leonard Tannenbaum, our Chief Executive Officer; Jonathan Kalikow, our Head of Real Estate; Robyn Tannenbaum, our President; and Brett Kaufman, our Chief Financial Officer.

Before we begin, I would like to note that this call is being recorded. Replay information is included in our February 23, 2023, press release and is posted on the Investor Relations portion of AFC Gamma’s website at afcgamma.com, along with our fourth quarter and full year 2022 earnings release and investor presentation.

Today’s conference call includes forward-looking statements and projections that reflect the company’s current views with respect to, among other things, future market developments, anticipated portfolio yield and financial performance and projections in 2023 and beyond.

These statements are subject to inherent uncertainties in predicting future results and conditions and certain factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in these forward-looking statements.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.