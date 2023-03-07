ESAB Corporation (ESAB) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
135.1K Followers

ESAB Corporation (NYSE:ESAB) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call March 7, 2023 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Mark Barbalato - Vice President of Investor Relations

Shyam Kambeyanda - President & Chief Executive Officer

Kevin Johnson - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Tami Zakaria - JPMorgan

Nathan Jones - Stifel

Mig Dobre - Baird

Chris Dankert - Loop Capital

Operator

Good morning and welcome to the ESAB's Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Thank you. Mark Barbalato, Vice President of Investor Relations, you may begin your conference.

Mark Barbalato

Thanks, operator. Welcome to ESAB's fourth quarter 2022 earnings call. This morning, I'm joined by our President and CEO, Shyam Kambeyanda; and CFO, Kevin Johnson.

Please keep in mind that some of the statements we are making are forward-looking and are subject to risks, including those set forth in our SEC filings and today's earnings release. Actual results may differ and we do not assume any obligation or intend to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law. With respect to any non-GAAP financial measures mentioned during the call today, the accompanying reconciliation information related to those measures can be found in our earnings press release and today's slide presentation.

With that, I'd like to turn the call over to our President and CEO, Shyam Kambeyanda.

Shyam Kambeyanda

Thank you, Mark. Good morning, everyone and thank you all for joining us today. 2022 was the beginning of a new era in ESAB's 118-year rich history. We had a strong finish to 2022 and are entering 2023 with positive momentum as we continue to shape ESAB for the future. Let me take a moment to highlight a few accomplishments.

We successfully launched as an independent company. We are well positioned to compound value for our shareholders. We again demonstrated our innovation leadership

