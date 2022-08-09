PhonlamaiPhoto

Thesis

KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) is well positioned to take advantage of the growth in computing and the desire to re-shore supply chains. We believe KLA is fundamentally undervalued and view weakness as a buying opportunity.

Fears About WFE Spending

Spending on WFE has increased dramatically over the past 7 years after staying flat for over a decade. Below is a visualization of capital expenditures in the global semiconductor industry from 2000 to 2022:

Capital expenditures in the global semiconductor industry from 2000 to 2022 (Statista)

The rapid growth of WFE spending has led many investors to fear that spending will revert to the mean. We believe that these fears are short sighted. There are a multitude of tailwinds set to fuel continued WFE spending over the long-term in our view.

Overall Growth in Computing

Generative AI tools such as ChatGPT have been rapidly growing in popularity, and this is just the beginning of what is possible. Although the term "AI" is quickly becoming a buzzword, at the end of the day what is going on now is just a continuation of what has been going on for the past decade. New technologies require a larger amount of computing power and therefore more clusters, as complex tasks can no longer be done efficiently on one piece of silicon.

A while ago I read an MIT paper about training AI to play Chess and Go (at least that's what I was initially reading it for), but there were many sections that stood out to me. Here are two sections that I believe are highly relevant to investors in the semiconductor industry:

4.4 Implications for future performance improvement This paper shows that, in the areas of Computer Chess, Computer Go, Weather Prediction, Protein Folding and Oil Exploration, progress depends on getting exponential increases in the amount of computing power. We propose that this is likely a broader phenomenon, because the computational techniques used for these areas are also used in many others. In particular, we suggest that progress in science and engineering often requires finer approximations, more complicated evaluation, repeated analysis under different starting conditions, greater search depth, and more degrees of freedom. Support for this view is provided by Hyperion, a computing research firm, that gathered 690 examples of high-performance computing. They found that investment in High Performance Computing significantly improve economic success and increase scientific innovation across many areas [90].

And from the abstract:

In this paper, we assemble direct quantitative evidence of the impact that computing power has had on five domains: two computing bellwethers (Chess and Go), and three economically important applications (weather prediction, protein folding, and oil exploration). Computing power explains 49%-94% of the performance improvements in these domains. But whereas economic theory typically assumes a power law relationship between inputs and outputs, we find that an exponential increase in computing power is needed to get linear improvements in these outcomes. This helps clarify why the exponential growth of computing power from Moore’s Law has been so important for progress, and why performance improvements across many domains are becoming economically tenuous as Moore’s Law breaks down.

The two things investors should focus on are:

1. An exponential increase in computing power is needed to get linear improvements in outcomes.

2. As Moore's Law becomes more difficult to achieve, the only way to gain this exponential increase in computing power is through a larger quantity of semiconductors rather than relying on efficiency gains.

This is one of the reasons why we believe that spending on WFE will increase over the long-term.

Supply Chain Re-Shoring

Another reason why we believe WFE spending will increase is the desire of governments to re-shore semiconductor manufacturing capacity in order to mitigate geopolitical risks.

Back in August Congress passed the CHIPS and Science Act. This piece of legislation was intended to spur investment in U.S. based semiconductor manufacturing capabilities. The desire to secure a supply of semiconductors can be found in many governments across the globe, and in order to do this there will need to be many more semiconductor foundries built. All of these foundries will need equipment that KLA manufactures.

This is really just icing on the cake, as the growth in worldwide computing power is enough to fuel WFE spending for the next decade. Investors should be aware of the potential for redundant capacity to be built due to multiple countries trying to on-shore manufacturing, and be willing to sell KLA if their equipment sales become unreasonably juiced and that redundant capacity scenario seems to be playing out.

Price Action

KLA hasn't done much in 2023, but we believe that this is a buying opportunity.

Data by YCharts

Over the past five years KLA has vastly outperformed the S&P 500, and we expect this outperformance to continue over the next decade.

Data by YCharts

Valuation

KLA is trading at the lower end of their historical valuation range. We view their current valuation as being attractive, but if shares trade above a 30 P/E we would think they are overvalued and investors should probably take their gains and go elsewhere.

Data by YCharts

Risks

A risk to this bullish thesis is the potential for advancements in software to reduce the need for more pieces of hardware, thus reducing WFE capex requirements. This would drastically slow the revenue growth of semi cap equipment manufacturers and damage the bull case for KLA.

Another risk to this bullish thesis is the potential for new technological developments to reduce the need for KLA's equipment.

We view the overall risk/reward to be favorable but investors should be aware that the risks are substantial and could have massive implications for the long-term value of KLA.

Key Takeaway

We believe that there are multiple tailwinds set to fuel WFE spending growth over the coming decade. KLA is well positioned to benefit and is attractively priced for long-term investors in our opinion.