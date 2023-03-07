Enfusion, Inc. (ENFN) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Mar. 07, 2023 1:17 PM ETEnfusion, Inc. (ENFN)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
135.1K Followers

Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN) Q4 2022 Results Conference Call March 7, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Ignatius Njoku - Head, IR

Oleg Movchan - CEO

Brad Herring - CFO

Conference Call Participants

James Faucette - Morgan Stanley

Kevin McVeigh - Credit Suisse

Dylan Becker - William Blair

Koji Ikeda - Bank of America

Matthew Kikkert - Stifel

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen and thank you for standing by. Welcome to Enfusion's Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded.

I would now like to hand you over to our host Ignatius Njoku, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Ignatius Njoku

Good morning and thank you operator. We welcome you to Enfusion's fourth quarter 2022 earnings conference call. Hosting today's call are Oleg Movchan, Enfusion's Chief Executive Officer; and Brad Herring, Enfusion's Chief Financial Officer.

Please note, our quarterly shareholder letter, which includes our quarterly financial results of all been posted to our IR website. I'd like to remind you that today's call may contain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including those set forth in our filings with the SEC and are available in the Investor Relations section in our website. Actual results may differ materially from any forward-looking statements we make today.

These forward-looking statements speak only as of today, and the company does not assume any obligation or intent to update them following today's call, except as required by law. In addition, today's call may include non-GAAP measures. These measures should be considered as a supplement to and not as a substitute for GAAP financial measures. Reconciliation to the nearest GAAP measure can be found in today's quarterly shareholder letter, which is available on the company's website.

With that, I'd like to

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.