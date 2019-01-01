Micron: A Bad 2022, A Dire 2023, A Positive 2024

Mar. 07, 2023 2:25 PM ETMicron Technology, Inc. (MU)3 Comments
Robert Castellano profile picture
Robert Castellano
Marketplace

Summary

  • 2022 was bad for Micron, but 2023 will be worse as recovery won’t happen until 2024.
  • Micron and other memory companies have substantial inventories to work through, causing memory prices to drop significantly.
  • Smartphone and PC data point to the start of a recovery in 2023 that won’t move to positive YoY growth until 2024.
  • Server shipment and cloud capex spend will be less impacted with positive albeit muted growth in 2023.
  • This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, Semiconductor Deep Dive. Learn More »
exit sign with arrow indicating in french text sortie means exit

OceanProd/iStock via Getty Images

Since June 2022, the semiconductor memory market is in freefall, and Micron (NASDAQ:MU) stock is plummeting with its share price down 37.5% for the past one-year period. Clearly the cause has been a drop in demand for consumer electronic items like

This free article presents my analysis of this semiconductor sector. A more detailed analysis is available on my Marketplace newsletter site Semiconductor Deep Dive.

This article was written by

Robert Castellano profile picture
Robert Castellano
15.07K Followers
Providing a deep knowledgebase for better semiconductor stock investments

Dr. Robert N. Castellano, is president of The Information Network www.theinformationnet.com. Most of the data, as well as tables and charts I use in my articles, come from my market research reports. If you need additional information about any article, please go to my website.

I will soon be initiating an investor newsletter. Information to register will be online on my website.

I received a Ph.D. degree in chemistry from Oxford University (England) under Dr. John Goodenough, inventor of the lithium ion battery and 2019 Nobel Prize winner in Chemistry. I've had ten years experience in the field of wafer fabrication at AT&T Bell Laboratories and Stanford University.

I have been Editor-in-Chief of the peer-reviewed Journal of Active and Passive Electronic Devices since 2000. I authored the book "Technology Trends in VLSI Manufacturing" (Gordon and Breach), "Solar Panel Processing" (Old City Publishing), "Alternative Energy Technology" (Old City Publishing). Also in the solar area, I am CEO of SolarPA, which uses a proprietary nanomaterial to coat solar cells, increasing the efficiency by up to 10%. I recently published a fictional novel Blessed, available on Amazon and other sites.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (3)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.